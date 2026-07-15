Colombian lifestyle creator Adriana Manotas Rodriguez died at the age of 52 following a suspected cosmetic procedure in Bogotá on 10 July. The popular influencer, who maintained a devoted following of over 23,000 on Facebook, succumbed to complications at a hospital hours after an alleged secret salon liposuction.

In case you missed it, Rodriguez entered an unregistered beauty establishment at 6 a.m. Four hours later, surveillance footage captured three individuals carrying her to a waiting van, according to broadcasts from Blu Radio and Noticias Caracol. She was taken to a local health clinic, where she subsequently died. El País and Noticias Caracol reported, citing Colombia's Prosecutor's Office, that she had sought a liposuction treatment.

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Secret Salon Liposuction Claims Influencer Adriana Rodriguez

The initial clinic was not registered as a healthcare facility, according to government secretariats cited by Noticias Caracol and Blu Radio. On the day of her death, Colombia's Health Secretariat, the Attorney General's Office and the National Police carried out a coordinated raid at the premises. Investigators uncovered evidence that medical procedures were being conducted illegally, Blu Radio and Noticias Caracol reported.

This government intervention confirmed the location had functioned outside the strict bounds of local medical regulations. The discovery highlighted the severe risks associated with underground aesthetic clinics operating across the capital, prompting immediate scrutiny of the individuals running the facility.

Authorities Flagged Unlicensed Secret Salon Liposuction Earlier

Authorities had previously flagged this specific location months before the fatal incident. The Health Secretariat stated it inspected the establishment in November and imposed mandatory health and safety measures against both the facility and the practising doctor, the local outlets reported. Neither possessed the required licensing to offer such health procedures.

'These mandatory measures were intended to prevent risks to public health and remained in effect,' the Health Secretariat noted in a statement on 10 July, per Noticias Caracol. 'Despite this, they were violated by the continued carrying out of illegal activities at that location.'

Mayor Condemns Unregulated Clinics After Influencer Dies

Bogotá Mayor Carlos Galán addressed the broader crisis of unregulated cosmetic surgeries in a translated post on X. While he did not mention Rodriguez by name, his message directly addressed the ongoing dangers posed by illegal medical centres operating within the city.

'If you know of any illegal or clandestine aesthetic establishment, report it,' he pleaded online on 11 July. 'These places cannot continue operating or claiming lives. We have strengthened the controls, but we need you to help us report them if you know of any such place.'

Friends Mourn Influencer Adriana Manotas Rodriguez Online

The content creator's death was officially confirmed on social media on 11 July by her close friend Lorena Zuluaga Quintero, who shared a heartfelt tribute alongside personal photographs of the pair. Her Facebook page quickly transformed into a memorial space where relatives and fans shared their grief.

'You left an indelible mark on those of us whose paths crossed with yours in this life,' wrote one supporter, sharing photos with Rodriguez. 'Rest in peace, my beautiful Nana.' 'Rest in peace,' penned another follower. 'I will always remember you my friend.' 'May God receive you in his arms,' shared a third well-wisher. 'I pray for a lot of strength for his family.'