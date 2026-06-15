A previously posted video of American singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Oliver Tree is at the centre of online discussion after it resurfaced shortly in the wake of his tragic helicopter crash. In the video, Tree details his departure from Atlantic Records. He claimed he had been informed that the album had been cancelled and alleged that Atlantic Records had failed to properly support the project.

The clip, originally shared in the lead-up to the release of his fourth studio album, 'Love You Madly, Hate You Badly,' has gained fresh traction across social media platforms, with fans revisiting Tree's remarks about his departure from the major record company.

'A Nightmare' at Atlantic Records

Tree described the situation as a 'nightmare', stating that no marketing budgets were allocated for music videos, no digital advertising support was provided, and that label executives showed what he perceived as a lack of interest in his work.

'I just got word that my album is no longer coming out - 'Love You Madly, Hate You Badly' is officially cancelled. I can't even wait as of my record. Behind the scenes, I've been nothing short of a nightmare. I have no marketing budgets for music videos, no digital ads spend. Nobody really cares in the building, it seems like,' Tree said in the video. 'I made a lot of money for Atlantic Records and they don't seem to remember that.'

Administrative Issues and Ownership Disputes

Tree also alleged that multiple songs were not properly processed for release, resulting in tracks failing to appear on streaming platforms as planned. According to the musician, questionable administrative errors prevented at least one song from being released entirely.

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The artist further claimed that ownership of much of his music remained tied to contractual agreements with the label, limiting his ability to independently release certain recordings. While expressing disappointment over the situation, Tree told fans he intended to continue making music regardless of the setback.

'I have gotten no support,' Tree added. 'They forgot to ingest multiple songs into the system, which means the songs didn't come out. I had a bow and dagger day breakdown song that didn't even get released. At least because someone forgot to put it in. I don't really understand how that's possible. I've made them tens of millions of dollars, but they don't remember that. So the music is owned by them. The remainder of the music will not be coming out.'

The dispute came after years of commercial success for the California-born performer, who rose to prominence through viral hits including 'Hurt,' 'Life Goes On' and 'Miss You.' Known for blending alternative rock, pop, electronic music and comedy-driven visual content, Tree built a dedicated global fanbase while establishing a reputation as one of modern music's most unconventional personalities.

At the time of the video's release, many fans questioned whether the announcement was genuine or part of Tree's trademark satirical marketing style. However, subsequent developments suggested there was substance behind the claims.

In April 2026, 'Love You Madly, Hate You Badly' was ultimately released following Tree's departure from Atlantic Records, with the artist operating through his own imprint, Alien Boy Records. Industry reports described the album as his most ambitious project to date, having been recorded across dozens of countries and all seven continents.