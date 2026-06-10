A former Air Canada pilot is facing serious charges after Canadian authorities alleged he operated commercial passenger flights for years without holding the required licence for airline captains.

According to investigators, the former captain allegedly flew more than 900 domestic and international flights between 2009 and 2025 while lacking the Airline Transport Pilot Licence (ATPL), the certification required to command large commercial aircraft in Canada. Authorities claim the pilot used fraudulent documentation and misrepresented his credentials to both his employer and aviation regulators.

Who Is Geoffrey Wall, the Former Air Canada Pilot?

Police identified the accused as Geoffrey Wall, a resident of Barrie, Ontario. Investigators allege Wall served as an airline captain despite not possessing the necessary ATPL qualification, which is considered the highest level of pilot certification for commercial airline operations.

Authorities say the case emerged after discrepancies were discovered during a documentation review. Transport Canada subsequently alerted law enforcement, leading to a criminal investigation known as 'Project Icarus.'

Deputy police chief Nick Milinovich outlined the allegations in a statement. 'This pilot had a 27-year career, and we are alleging that since 2009 had been flying for years, misrepresenting himself and his credentials to his employer and regulatory officials using fraudulent licensing documents. He rose to the position of pilot in command, where for almost 17 years he flew Boeing 767s, 777s, and 787s,' he said.

How Was the Alleged Licensing Fraud Discovered?

The investigation reportedly began when inconsistencies were found during a certification check. Officials then reviewed licensing records and employment documentation connected to the pilot's career progression within the airline.

Police allege the former captain submitted fraudulent licensing documents over an extended period, allegedly allowing him to maintain a position that required credentials he did not possess. Investigators also claim he filed a false police report concerning missing pilot documentation.

Air Canada's Response: Safety Was Never Compromised

Air Canada stated that the pilot held a valid commercial pilot licence but did not possess the airline transport pilot certification required for captains. The airline said the individual was removed from active duty as soon as the issue was identified and that the matter was voluntarily reported to Transport Canada.

The airline also emphasised that flight safety was never compromised during the years that the pilot actively worked for the company. Air Canada pilots undergo regular training, competency evaluations, and recurring flight checks conducted under Transport Canada oversight.

'Safety was not compromised by this incident because all pilots at Air Canada undergo mandatory recurrent training every six months to validate their flying competency, including a flight check with a certified Transport Canada check-pilot every 12 months. However, appropriate licensing is an essential layer of the airline industry's multi-layered approach to safety, so Air Canada takes this matter with utmost seriousness,' the airline said in a statement.

From Air Canada Captain to College Coordinator

Following his retirement last year, Wall reportedly worked as a coordinator for Georgian College's military-connected programme. A spokesperson from the institution confirmed that he is a part-time employee but did not reveal his current employment status because of the ongoing investigation.

Last year, an article about Wall's humble beginnings was published on Georgian College's website, which has since been taken down.