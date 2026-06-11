One year after the Air India plane crash that claimed 260 lives, the sole survivor has spoken publicly about the lasting trauma he continues to endure and his frustration over the lack of definitive answers surrounding the disaster.

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a British national who survived what he has previously described as a 'miracle', said the emotional toll of the tragedy remains as severe today as it was in the immediate aftermath.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad airport on 12 June 2025, striking a medical college and killing 241 people onboard, including 52 British citizens, along with 19 people on the ground.

While investigations into the cause of the crash are said to be nearing completion, Ramesh has urged authorities to provide families with clarity. Having lost his brother in the disaster, he said the questions surrounding how and why the crash occurred continue to weigh heavily on him and countless others affected by the tragedy.

Survivor Says Families Deserve Clarity

Ramesh said that the passage of time had done little to ease the pain caused by the crash. While he survived the incident, he said the consequences of that day continue to affect every aspect of his life.

'I live with the significant psychological scars, the loss of my brother, and the constant unanswered questions around how and why this happened,' he said.

He added that the search for answers extended far beyond his own experience, saying many families were still waiting to understand what led to the disaster.

'I know those questions are not just on my mind; they are on the minds of every affected family. More than anything, people need honesty, transparency, and answers. Nothing will ever change what happened, but families deserve clarity.'

Investigators have yet to publish their final findings on the crash. Last month, India's civil aviation minister stated that the investigation was in its final stage and that a report would 'mostly' be completed by the first anniversary of the disaster.

Thirty days after the crash, Indian authorities released a preliminary report which found that both fuel switches on the aircraft had moved to the 'cut-off' position immediately after take-off. The movement stopped fuel from reaching the engines.

The crash remains one of the deadliest aviation disasters involving British citizens in recent years. Alongside the 241 people who died on board the London-bound flight, dozens of others were injured when the aircraft struck the medical college. Authorities reported that 67 people suffered serious injuries.

As families continue to await the final report, legal representatives involved in the case say the findings could provide important information about how the tragedy unfolded and whether it could have been prevented.

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Financial And Legal Challenges Continue

Beyond the emotional impact of the crash, Ramesh is also facing financial difficulties as he attempts to rebuild his life.

According to his representative, Sanjiv Patel, Air India has provided £21,500 in support for Ramesh, his wife, and their five-year-old son. However, Patel said the survivor has been unable to return to work as usual due to the lasting effects of the disaster.

He stated that the family is currently living on less than £1,000 per month.

Patel also revealed that repeated attempts had been made to arrange a meeting with Air India's chief executive, but those efforts had not yet been successful.

'We've repeatedly asked to meet the chief executive of Air India, but that has not happened,' Patel said.

He noted that meetings had recently taken place with Air India executives and representatives linked to the Tata Group, which holds a controlling stake in the airline.

'Those discussions were constructive and have resulted in some positive progress, although a number of important issues remain under discussion,' Patel added.

Ramesh is also pursuing civil action related to the crash. Patel said many affected families felt they had not received sufficient support following the disaster.

'Despite one of the worst aviation disasters involving British citizens in recent years, neither Vishwash nor many of the affected families we have spoken to have received any direct contact or tailored support from the UK government,' he said.

Air India confirmed that representatives from both the airline and the Tata Group had met with Ramesh and remained in close contact with him and his team. The company said it was 'actively working to ensure that appropriate support continues to be extended to him'.

Meanwhile, Paul McClorry of Hudgell Solicitors said civil claims were being considered against several potential defendants as those affected continue to seek accountability.

'We are awaiting the findings of the investigations, and we should finally start to see some clarity as to how and why this awful disaster happened, and, crucially, how it could have been avoided,' he said.

With the first anniversary of the crash now here, families continue to wait for the final investigation report, hoping it will provide long-awaited answers about a tragedy that changed hundreds of lives forever.