A former Air Canada pilot has been charged after allegedly flying hundreds of commercial passenger flights over more than a decade without holding the correct licence.

Canadian police say Geoffrey Wall, 59, operated as an airline captain between 2009 and 2025 without the required airline transport pilot licence.

Investigators allege he flew more than 900 domestic and international flights during that period. Air Canada said Geoffrey Wall held a valid commercial pilot licence but acknowledged he had been promoted to captain without the certification required for the role.

The airline said he was removed from active duty once the issue was discovered and that it voluntarily reported the matter to Transport Canada, the country's aviation regulator. Wall is no longer employed by the airline, which says safety was not compromised despite the licensing issue. Police say the case came to light after anomalies were discovered during a documentation review, leading to a wider investigation.

Alleged Licensing Failures Spanned Years

Peel regional police said the alleged irregularities were uncovered during a documentation check that revealed anomalies in the pilot's records. Transport Canada contacted police earlier this year, prompting an investigation into the matter.

Authorities allege that Wall served as an airline captain between 2009 and 2025 without holding the airline transport pilot licence required for the position. Police say he flew more than 900 domestic and international passenger flights during that time.

Air Canada said Wall possessed a valid commercial pilot licence throughout his employment, but did not have the airline transport pilot licence required to serve as a captain. The airline said it took action once the discrepancy was identified.

'He was removed from active duty once it was discovered that he did not have the correct licence,' Air Canada said, adding that the issue was voluntarily reported to Transport Canada.

The airline also confirmed that Wall has been fined by Transport Canada for not holding the correct licence to serve as an aircraft captain. Air Canada did not disclose details of the penalty.

Police have also alleged that Wall filed a false report claiming that pilot documentation had been stolen. According to investigators, the report forms part of the allegations now being examined.

Air Canada Says Safety Was Not Compromised

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Air Canada has maintained that the incident did not affect passenger safety despite the licensing issue.

'Safety was not compromised by this incident because all pilots at Air Canada undergo mandatory recurrent training every six months to validate their flying competency, including a flight check with a certified Transport Canada check-pilot every 12 months,' the airline said in a statement.

The carrier added that proper licensing remains an important part of aviation safety and said it is treating the matter seriously.

'However, appropriate licensing is an essential layer of the airline industry's multi-layered approach to safety, so Air Canada takes this matter with utmost seriousness.'

Following the discovery, the airline conducted an audit of its pilot workforce to determine whether there were any other similar cases. Air Canada said the review found no other instances of non-compliance among its pilots.

The company declined to comment further due to privacy laws and an active criminal investigation.

Geoffrey Wall is no longer employed by Air Canada. The airline did not identify him publicly in its statements, referring only to the former employee involved in the case.

Police have not released additional details about the allegations, other than stating that Wall is accused of operating as a captain without the required licence and of filing a false report regarding allegedly stolen pilot documentation.

The investigation began after anomalies were detected during a documentation check and after Transport Canada contacted police earlier this year. Authorities continue to examine the allegations, while Air Canada says it has already taken steps in response by removing the pilot from active duty and reviewing compliance across its pilot group.

The case centres on police allegations that a pilot flew more than 900 passenger flights over a period spanning more than a decade without holding the airline transport pilot licence required for the captain's role, an allegation that is now the subject of a criminal investigation.