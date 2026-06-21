Authorities in Arizona are facing fresh questions after 'active online' changes were spotted this week on missing 84 year old Nancy Guthrie's Facebook account, more than four months after she was reportedly abducted from her home in Pima County.

Guthrie disappeared from her Arizona residence in the middle of the night earlier this year. The Pima County Sheriff's Office has said she was abducted, and investigators have been working the case ever since, combing through tips and evidence while family and volunteer searchers plead for answers. In recent weeks, that push has stretched all the way to Mexico, where a volunteer group said it received an anonymous tip that Guthrie was buried in an unmarked grave near the US-Mexico border.

Active Online But Missing: Facebook Account Tightens Up

Before she vanished, Nancy Guthrie was not some offline recluse. Friends say she was conspicuously active online, regularly posting on Facebook, sharing photos and interacting with a relatively wide circle. Her profile had been largely open to the public, from her friends list to her images and biographical details.

In a recent update spotted by online followers and reported in US media, Guthrie's Facebook friends list has been switched to private. The account still displays that she has 372 friends, but none of them are visible. Her personal details have also been stripped back. Where there were once more public-facing snippets about her life, the page now shows only one thing: that she is 'female.'

Read more Is Nancy Guthrie in Mexico? Sheriff Responds to Shocking 'Anonymous Tip' Claiming Body Is Buried Near Border Is Nancy Guthrie in Mexico? Sheriff Responds to Shocking 'Anonymous Tip' Claiming Body Is Buried Near Border

Someone with access to the account appears to have altered the privacy settings, but it is not clear who, when, or why. Meta has not publicly commented on the account activity, and there has been no official statement from Guthrie's family about whether they requested or authorised the changes.

This is not even the first time Guthrie's Facebook page has shifted since she disappeared. In mid-February, just weeks after she went missing, the comments on her posts were turned off, shutting down what had become a live stream of prayers, theories and, inevitably, some pretty grim speculation. That move effectively froze public conversation on her old posts, at least on her page itself.

Her account remains active online, still searchable, still bearing her name and photo, though now with far less visible information. Whether her relatives will ultimately keep that presence alive or eventually ask for it to be memorialised or removed has not been made clear. For families of missing people, these decisions are rarely simple.

Facebook Updates Deepen Mystery

The latest Facebook updates land in a vacuum of official news. The Pima County Sheriff's Office has not issued a substantive public update on the Nancy Guthrie investigation in weeks. Detectives have said only that they continue to follow leads and analyse evidence related to her suspected abduction.

In the absence of fresh briefings, even a change to a profile's privacy settings can feel like a big deal. For people following Guthrie's story, those Facebook tweaks have become another clue to obsess over. Did a family member quietly lock down her information for safety or privacy reasons? Did an investigator request it? Could an unknown third party have gained access to her login and started fiddling with settings? None of that is confirmed, so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

Police have not said whether Guthrie's social media accounts are part of their investigation, although in most modern missing persons and abduction cases, online activity is scrutinised early and hard. The Sheriff's Office has also not clarified whether it has control of the account or has requested specific steps from Meta, such as preservation of data or restrictions on changes.

Guthrie's case has already taken a cross-border turn. A volunteer group in Mexico recently claimed it received an anonymous tip that she had been buried in an unmarked grave near the US-Mexico border. On the back of that single tip, the group said it had carried out extensive searches in the area in recent weeks.

There is no indication yet that those searches have found anything linked to Guthrie. The Sheriff's Office has not publicly endorsed or rejected the anonymous tip, nor has it commented on the Mexican group's efforts. But the existence of such a search underlines how far the hunt for answers has spilled beyond formal police channels.

Meanwhile, Guthrie's Facebook page sits in the middle of all this, both mundane and haunting. A standard profile photo. A friend count that no one can see. Comments silenced. Personal details whittled down to a single line. For many people, that account may now be the only remaining, visible trace of an 84-year-old woman whose alleged abduction has not yet been explained.

There is something quietly brutal about that. The real-world search is happening in deserts and possible grave sites, while the digital trace is being edited, locked and slowly pared back. Those two realities do not sit comfortably together, and perhaps they never will