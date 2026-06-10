Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has become a daily wound for her daughter Savannah, who said on 'Today' that she cries 'every morning' while trying to keep working as police in Tucson arrest people accused of disrupting the search. The latest arrests, made on 8 June near Nancy Guthrie's home in Arizona, underline how the missing-person case has spilled beyond the original investigation and into a messy argument over trespass, public nuisance and the limits of online obsession.

The news came after months of pressure around the Catalina Foothills neighbourhood, where Nancy, 86, vanished on 1 February and investigators have said they believe she was abducted from her home. According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, residents have complained repeatedly about people blocking roads, trespassing and disturbing the peace, a grim little side plot that has now become part of the case itself.

The Arrests

Pima County deputies arrested Alexander Zabel, 54, who runs the YouTube channel Criminal Network, and Troy Bradshaw, 34, who runs DAA JUICE, while a third local figure, Damian Todd Enderle, 46, was cited and released at the scene. Zabel was charged with two counts of obstructing a highway or public thoroughfare and one count of public nuisance, while Bradshaw was charged with public nuisance.

The sheriff's office said the arrests followed repeated warnings and newly posted no trespassing signs in the neighbourhood. In a statement reported by The Independent, the department said it had 'received numerous complaints about individuals blocking roadways, trespassing and disrupting the peace in the neighborhood.'

It added, 'Despite those efforts, some individuals continued to disregard the law,' before making clear that Sheriff Nanos would no longer tolerate behaviour that disrupts the community or violates the law.

Three people were arrested and charged with public nuisance after the Pima County Sheriff's Department received 'numerous complaints' near Nancy Guthrie's home. https://t.co/LJzWUrAc77 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) June 9, 2026

There was also a more awkward detail that has helped turn this into a story the internet cannot quite leave alone. One of the people detained was captured on video urinating in public behind a makeshift tent, according to reports cited by local and national outlets.

That image, shabby and intrusive in equal measure, has done a lot to frame the public reaction. Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt, but it is hard to avoid the sense that this part of the saga has become about spectacle as much as search.

Savannah's Grief

For Savannah Guthrie, the pain is far more ordinary and far more brutal. Speaking with Jenna Bush Hager on Monday, she said the missing-person case has followed her into every part of the day. 'It's always with me. I cry every morning on the way to work, and I cry every morning on the way home,' she said.

She did not try to dress it up. 'I've been trying so hard to hold it together,' she said, adding that it was hard to return to work after time away from 'Today.' In another line that landed with unusual force, she said she tries to remind her children that people can hold sadness and joy at the same time.

That is the human centre of this case, and it is easy to lose sight of it when the headlines start filling up with streamer names and bond amounts. Nancy is still missing. Her daughter is still going on air in the morning and talking about grief in the afternoon. The contrast is brutal, and rather absurd, if the whole thing were not so painfully real.

The Wider Fallout

The arrests have also pushed the police response into sharper focus. Local outlet reporting and a Fox News report said the sheriff's department has adopted a tougher line after repeated complaints about the gathering of streamers and crime bloggers around the home.

Officials say that is about keeping order. Critics argue it looks more like a clash between public interest and people making content from a family's worst weeks.

Meanwhile, the investigation into Nancy's disappearance continues with no public breakthrough announced in the material reviewed here. The sheriff's office has urged people with information to come forward, while the family's anguish remains, in Savannah Guthrie's own words, part of every single day.