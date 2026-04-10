Cold case detective Brian Martin has claimed that kidnappers likely dumped the body of Nancy Guthrie after a bungled abduction plan left them with a deceased hostage rather than a ransom payday.

He told NewsNation's Brian Entin that the 84-year-old mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie may have suffered a fatal medical emergency during the initial stress of her February abduction.

Martin, a veteran investigator from the Fort Wayne Police Department, said that the captors probably underestimated the health of an elderly woman who required life-saving medication. This Nancy Guthrie medical emergency theory offers a bleak explanation for why the case has stalled despite a series of ransom notes that failed to provide proof of life.

The investigation into the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mother began on 1 February 2026, when Nancy was taken from her home in the Catalina Foothills near Tucson. Police found bloodstains at the residence and confirmed that the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping was a violent, forced removal. Martin argues that the suspects likely intended to hold her for a short period to extort money. When she died, they had to 'dispose' of her because she no longer held monetary value.

Nancy was last seen on Saturday, 31 January, when family members dropped her off at home after dinner.

Nancy Guthrie And A Bleak New Theory

Martin, an Indiana detective who specialises in cold cases, laid out that theory and his view was stark.

Read more Nancy Guthrie Case Update: Savannah's Mom 'Bleeding From Face or Hands' During Abduction Nancy Guthrie Case Update: Savannah's Mom 'Bleeding From Face or Hands' During Abduction

'What really bothers me is if they underestimated Miss Guthrie's health and thought, 'Well, we'll take her, this will be easy. We'll hold on to her at an unknown location for a day or two. We'll get some money out of this and we'll leave her in a Walmart parking lot,' Martin said.

That is not a confirmed account of what happened. It is one investigator's reading of a case that, so far, has produced no public breakthrough.

Still, the force of his suggestion lies in its grim practicality. If Nancy died during the kidnapping, Martin argued, the motive would have collapsed with her ability to be used for 'monetary gain.'

Nancy Guthrie's kidnappers likely didn't know she was so fragile - and dumped her body because she was 'no longer of value,' expert says https://t.co/mQMxwxmCKP pic.twitter.com/08G9Ci2ysx — New York Post (@nypost) April 9, 2026

He put it even more bluntly when he said, 'And what they had to do is ... it sounds horrible.... They had to dispose of Miss Guthrie because she was no longer of value to them in that monetary gain that they're hoping to get.' It is an ugly theory, and one that should be treated with caution because nothing in it has been confirmed by the FBI or local investigators.

Martin also pointed to the physical strain of the abduction itself. 'It just scares me to think that somebody maybe took Miss Guthrie, and she had some sort of medical event when it was happening, because obviously it'd be an incredibly stressful situation and very taxing on somebody,' he said.

The Hard Facts Of The Investigation

What can be confirmed from the source material is more limited, but no less unsettling. After responding to the scene, law enforcement documented blood stains belonging to Nancy on the front porch and walkway of her home. That alone suggested early on that this was not a case of a vulnerable elderly woman simply wandering off.

Investigators have also been unusually plain about the health stakes. One day after Nancy was reported missing, lead investigator and Sheriff Chris Nanos warned that she 'is in need of medication, medication that if she doesn't have it in 24 hours, it could be fatal.' In a case crowded with speculation, that remains one of the clearest official statements on record.

Nancy suffers from high blood pressure and cardiac issues and has a pacemaker. Those details matter because they sharpen the central fear hanging over the investigation. A kidnapping is stressful under any circumstances. For someone already dependent on medication and medical management, the margin for error may have been vanishingly small.

Nancy Guthrie's Abduction Case 'Isn't Cold' Almost 2 Months After Disappearance, Pima County Sheriff Insists: 'Somebody Out There Knows Something' https://t.co/aOofYvUkeo pic.twitter.com/qFUdQ12sND — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) April 4, 2026

Yet for all the anxiety around the case, the public picture has barely moved. More than two months after Nancy vanished, the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department had not announced any credible leads or suspects. That leaves Martin's scenario where it belongs for now, in the realm of informed but unverified theory, while the known facts remain painfully spare.

Nancy was taken from Tucson, the scene at her house showed signs of violence, and officials believed from the beginning that not taking her medication could turn fatal within a day. Everything else, however haunting, is still suspended in the dark.

Nancy Guthrie is 84 years old, 5'5" tall, with brown hair and blue eyes, and any information regarding her whereabouts should be reported to the Pima County Sheriff's Department Tip Line immediately. As the investigation into her disappearance remains active, the family continues to offer a $1 million reward for information leading to her recovery. For now, the facts are sparse, and the theories are increasingly grim.