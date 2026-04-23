In a significant disclosure, an FBI profiler has revealed that blood evidence found on the front porch of Nancy Guthrie's house in the Catalina Foothills suggests that she fought back against her attacker.

The 84‑year‑old mother of Today co‑anchor Savannah Guthrie has been missing for weeks after her abduction from her Tucson, Arizona home on 1 February.

Authorities have confirmed that the blood found outside the front door of Nancy's house belonged to her. Police have released a few details publicly as the case draws national attention in the United States because of Savannah Guthrie's profile and the haunting circumstances in which an elderly woman was apparently taken from her home overnight, with no named suspect and no confirmed trace of her since.

On a recent episode of Brian Entin Investigates, retired FBI supervisory special agent and profiler Jim Clemente walked viewers through what he believes unfolded on Nancy's porch.

Speaking to NewsNation's senior national correspondent Brian Entin, Clemente focused on the bloodstain pattern that has become one of the few tangible clues in a case otherwise dominated by silence and speculation.

Nancy Guthrie And The Story Written In Blood

Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her Tucson home on the evening of 31 January. Some time between that night and the morning of 1 February, investigators say, she was abducted. There were no immediate arrests, no publicised suspects, and no recovered vehicle linked to an abduction. Her daughter, Savannah, later announced a $1 million reward in an effort to shake loose new leads. So far, that extraordinary sum has not produced a breakthrough.

Clemente, who is not part of the official investigation, is careful to frame his conclusions as professional opinion rather than fact. Yet his reading of the blood on the front porch is stark.

'I believe that she was threatened, she was controlled by, most likely, the gun that the offender had at his waist or his crotch area,' he told Entin. In his reconstruction, the attacker forced Nancy from inside the house towards the front door at gunpoint.

The key moment, as he sees it, came when Nancy realised that she was about to be taken out of her home. For any victim, Clemente said, being moved from the initial location is a critical and ominous turning point because it usually means the offender is seeking more privacy and control.

At that point, he believes, Nancy fought.

Clemente suggests the struggle happened either just inside the doorway or immediately outside, where the first signs of blood appeared. 'At that point, she was likely either blitzed with overwhelming force, punched in the face or the nose, and she began bleeding,' he said. In his account, she then went down, on her knees or hunched over, and 'coughed up this blood,' creating the distinctive pattern seen on the porch.

Investigators have not publicly released the full set of photographs or forensic reports, but Clemente's explanation leans heavily on how blood droplets can tell a story about force, direction and movement. The pattern, he argued, is not consistent with a simple fall or minor injury, but with an assault that caused serious facial wounds.

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Nancy Guthrie's case sits in an uncomfortable limbo: the emotional pull of a high‑profile daughter pleading for help, the cold reality of an 84‑year‑old vanished, and a police investigation that, at least from the outside, appears to be grinding forward without a clear suspect.

From the bloodstain evidence, Clemente believes the attacker then picked Nancy up. He speculated that the smeared marks seen in the photographs came from either the offender stepping in the blood or part of Nancy's body being dragged or pressed through it as she was lifted.

'From that point forward, she was carried to whatever vehicle he had,' he told the programme. In his scenario, she was then turned face‑up, which he says would explain the apparent lack of further blood dripping from her face after that location on the porch.

Authorities have not endorsed Clemente's version of events, and there has been no public confirmation of whether they share his assessment that Nancy likely suffered serious facial injuries during the abduction.

Tucson police and other agencies involved have released only limited information about the investigation, and there has been no official comment addressing Clemente's on‑air analysis.

With no suspect named and no clear description of a getaway vehicle, members of the public following the case are left to rely on occasional media updates and the few details that have slipped into view, such as the blood evidence and the timeline of Nancy's last known movements.

For Savannah Guthrie, whose professional life revolves around asking others hard questions on live television, the lack of firm answers in her mother's disappearance has become a very public kind of private torment. The $1 million reward she has offered underscores both the gravity of the situation and the apparent scarcity of solid leads.

For now, the most vivid clues to what happened in those final moments at her home come not from eyewitnesses, but from the quiet, brutal traces left in red on the concrete.