The mystery surrounding the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie has deepened again, as a former FBI agent suggested the person behind the alleged ransom notes may be someone who sees themselves as 'holy', adding a striking psychological angle to one of the most talked‑about missing‑persons cases of the year.

New Theory Suggests Nancy Guthrie was Abducted By 'Holy' Criminal

The latest theory comes from retired FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer, who speculated that the writer of several alleged ransom notes may have used biblical language or scripture references. She suggested the messages could have been crafted by someone who sees themselves as righteous or spiritually justified. According to Coffindaffer, understanding that mindset could be key to interpreting the notes and identifying the sender.

Nancy Guthrie



Thought...



Savannah's outreach to the ransom note writer(s) has been religious.



Initially, I thought it was because Savannah was religious. But what if the decision was made to use religion because scripture was in the note?



What if the notes were from someone… pic.twitter.com/m8IW0730rR — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) April 13, 2026

'Savannah's outreach to the ransom note writer(s) has been religious,' she wrote in her X post. 'Initially, I thought it was because Savannah was religious. But what if the decision was made to use religion because scripture was in the note?'

'What if the notes were from someone quoting scripture or referencing scripture?' Coffindaffer continued, 'Someone who sees themselves as holy?'

'That makes so much more sense,' she added. 'To connect, you must connect with the place the ransom note writer is coming from, not the lens of the respondent.'

Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Tucson, Arizona, home in the early hours of 1 February. Investigators have described the case as a targeted kidnapping after blood was found outside the residence, and security footage captured a masked suspect tampering with her doorbell camera shortly before she disappeared. Despite an intensive search and a USD$1 million reward, no arrests have been announced.

Popular Theories About Nancy Guthrie's Kidnappers

One of the most widely discussed possibilities is that the kidnapping was financially motivated. Coffindaffer has previously argued that the simplest explanation is a ransom plot that went wrong. Several notes sent to media outlets demanded Bitcoin in exchange for information about Nancy's whereabouts or the identity of the kidnapper. Some messages claimed she was dead, while others said she had been seen alive in Sonora, Mexico.

Read more Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Motive Revealed By Ex-FBI Agent As Reward Hits $1 Million Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Motive Revealed By Ex-FBI Agent As Reward Hits $1 Million

Another theory points to a deeply personal motive rather than money. Former FBI agent Jim Fitzgerald previously said the case may involve someone with a grievance against the family, noting that the large public reward had not produced a clear breakthrough. If financial gain were the primary motive, some experts argue, the suspects may have behaved differently or provided proof of life much earlier.

Criminal profiler Dr Ann Burgess has offered a related theory: retribution. She suggested Nancy herself may not have been the true target, but rather a means of hurting someone close to her, particularly because of her daughter, Savannah Guthrie's national profile as a television anchor. Burgess said investigators likely examined whether Savannah had received threats or disturbing messages in the past.

For now, the truth remains elusive. Whether the answer lies in greed, revenge, religious obsession, personal grievance or a crime gone wrong, the Nancy Guthrie case continues to grip the public, and investigators face mounting pressure to solve it.