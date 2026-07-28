Savannah Guthrie has issued a direct appeal to those who abducted her mother, urging them to end the family's six-month ordeal by revealing Nancy Guthrie's location. The Today show host posted an Instagram video on Monday as the case nears the half-year mark since the 84-year-old vanished from her home near Tucson, Arizona.

Authorities treat the disappearance as a kidnapping after blood was found at the scene and doorcam footage captured a masked figure.

Emotional Plea To End Six-Month Ordeal

Guthrie, 54, opened the short video with a clear statement of intent. 'It has been months since our mom was taken from us. Our family is in agony. We are in a nightmare that will not end. Nothing about our situation has changed,' she said.

She added that she and her siblings, Annie and Camron, have done their part and will never stop searching, always feeling the hole left by their mother's absence.

Addressing the abductors directly, she continued: 'The world can be a cruel and unforgiving place, and I know that you have tried to do things the right way. So I'm asking you, begging you to do the right thing now. Make the right choice. Help us find her, tell us where to look for her.'

The post carried the simple caption 'bring her home'. Colleagues including Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly responded with messages of support.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on the evening of 31 January when relatives dropped her at the Catalina Foothills property. She failed to appear the next morning for a planned church service and was reported missing on 1 February.

Investigation Remains Active With Reward Offer

Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI continue to treat the case as an active kidnapping for ransom. Surveillance video showed a masked man estimated at 5ft 9in to 5ft 10in (175 to 177.5 cm) covering the doorbell camera around the time of the disappearance.

Read more 'Bring Her Home': Savannah Guthrie Shares Heartbreaking Update As Family Marks Four Months Without Answers 'Bring Her Home': Savannah Guthrie Shares Heartbreaking Update As Family Marks Four Months Without Answers

Multiple notes purporting to demand payment reached media outlets and the family in the early weeks; some have been discounted as extortion attempts while others remain under review.

No arrests have been made and no motive has been publicly identified. The Guthrie family previously announced a reward of $1 million (£0.8 million) for information leading to Nancy's recovery, alongside an FBI offer of up to $100,000 (£74,920).

Search teams and volunteers have covered desert terrain near Tucson and areas closer to the Mexico border. Sheriff Chris Nanos has described the inquiry as ongoing, with daily coordination between local officers and federal agents on DNA, digital evidence and tips that still arrive.

Family Continues Search Despite Prolonged Silence

Guthrie has stepped back from regular Today show duties while filming a new Wordle game-show role, yet she has returned periodically to the studio and made earlier public appeals. In one prior message the family acknowledged media reports of ransom demands and stated they were ready to talk once proof of life was provided.

Nancy requires daily medication for heart conditions including a pacemaker, a detail her children have repeatedly stressed.

Volunteers continue periodic searches, though no confirmed sightings have emerged. The latest video marks one of the most specific appeals yet, shifting emphasis toward locating remains or evidence if recovery of the living person is no longer possible.