Pets are just as vulnerable as their human parents now that Europe is ensconced in a record-breaking heat dome.

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The British Veterinary Association (BVA) warns, 'With red and amber warnings for extreme heat issued by the Met Office this week, pet owners need to take extra precautions to protect animals from heatstroke and other heat-related illnesses.'

Unlike people, dogs cannot just sweat off high temperatures and humidity, leaving them at risk of heatstroke, breathing problems, burnt paw pads, and sunburn.

Eight Safety Tips for Pet Survival During Heatwave

All these tips are applicable to most pets, but they are specifically written for dogs because they are the most popular as well as most commonly seen pets by veterinarians globally.

1. Adequate drinking water

Pets should have drinking water at home and owners must bring bottled water when on a walk with them.

2. Proper ventilation

When left at home, owners must ensure pets have adequate ventilation to prevent overheating and dehydration.

3. Shade from direct sunlight

While walks are part of a dog's routine, the heatwave has kept temperatures straddling between 35°C (95°F) and 40°C (104°F), which are considered dangerous levels. Keep dog walks under the shade, garb them in cooling vests and apply pet sunscreen. Likewise, when dogs are in the backyard, the heat will not stop them from playing and running around. Make sure they play under a shade.

4. Do early morning or evening walks

It is perfectly fine to skip the walks when the heat is unbearable. Or it can be done early in the morning or in the evening.

5. Five-second tarmac test

Owners may do the five-second tarmac test by touching the pavement for five seconds. If it's too hot for humans, then it is too hot for animals.

6. Don't leave pets in the vehicle

No matter how quick the errand may be, dogs or any pet should not be left in any enclosed small quarters. 'Temperatures can rise rapidly and become life-threatening within minutes,' stated the BVA.

7. Pour cold water during early signs of heatstroke

Symptoms of pet heatstroke include restlessness, excessive drooling, heavy panting, and lack of coordination. Owners should move to a shaded area immediately and allow the dog to have small sips of cold water and pour cold water on it to lower the temperature.

But the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals warned owners against draping a cool towel on the dog as it can trap the heat. Put the damp towel under the body instead.

8. Contact the veterinarian immediately

After cooling down the dog upon seeing early signs of heatstroke, contact or visit the veterinarian immediately.

Who Are Most At Risk?

All pets are at risk during the heatwave, but some are more vulnerable than others. Flat-faced breeds like bulldogs and pugs have shorter muzzles, which makes it harder for them to cool down through panting.

Overweight animals and those with thick coats are also more vulnerable because heat is easily trapped.

According to the European Pet Organization 166 million European households own a pet, .