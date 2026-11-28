California Governor Gavin Newsom has been accused of hypocrisy after attacking Donald Trump's use of pardons, weeks after announcing plans to commute the death sentences of all 548 people on the state's death row.

Rep. Nancy Mace led the backlash, likening Newsom to 'the arsonist calling for a ban on fire'.

'He Sells It'

Newsom took aim at the president's clemency record in a post this week. 'Donald Trump doesn't oppose mercy. He sells it,' Newsom wrote, accusing Trump of turning 'the power of mercy into a business', Fox News reported.

In a video calling for federal reform of the pardon power, he added: 'If you're poor, Black or Brown, you get the needle. If you're rich and know Donald Trump, you get a pardon and a personal phone call.'

Trump has issued 220 pardons in his second term and 143 in his first, according to Fox News.

Newsom's attack quickly drew fire. 'Gavin, is the arsonist calling for a ban on fire,' Mace, a South Carolina Republican, wrote on X. She mocked the governor as 'deeply concerned about abuse of the pardon power' after moving to commute 548 sentences.

A former Sacramento County district attorney said Newsom should not be able to 'sell out crime victims and prosecutors', calling him the 'Worst Governor in history'.

548 Death Sentences Targeted

The criticism centres on Newsom's 5 November announcement that he intends to commute the death sentences of 548 inmates to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The move would not overturn any convictions or free any prisoners.

Newsom has defended the move, arguing that it addresses cases 'when law as applied cannot be squared with justice'. He has long opposed capital punishment and imposed a moratorium on executions in 2019, shortly after taking office.

The commutations have not yet taken effect. Under the California Constitution, clemency for anyone twice convicted of a felony requires a recommendation from the state Supreme Court, and 382 of the 548 cases fall into that category, the Daily Journal reported. Newsom has asked the justices to act before his term expires.

A coalition of California prosecutors and victims' relatives has asked the California Supreme Court to halt the proposed commutations, arguing that families were not given a chance to be heard.

Those spared include people convicted of killing entire families, torturing and murdering children and killing police officers, Fox News reported. Critics also point out that California voters rejected measures to abolish the death penalty in 2012 and 2016.

Trump and Republican States Weigh In

Trump has also attacked the commutations. Speaking at the Justice Department on Monday alongside Attorney General Todd Blanche, FBI Director Kash Patel and victims' relatives, he vowed to seek the death penalty for child murderers and speed up federal executions.

He called the inmates 'the most evil monsters on the face of the Earth' and accused Newsom of stealing closure from victims' families, according to Fox News.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said he had led 14 attorneys general in condemning the plan, arguing that Newsom had overridden juries, courts and voters.

Newsom's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Some critics see the move as positioning for a 2028 White House bid. Newsom is widely viewed as a leading Democratic contender, and is due to leave office in January as the state Supreme Court considers the proposed commutations.