Harriet Sperling stepped into the royal spotlight on 6 June 2026 when she exchanged vows with Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne and the eldest grandson of the late Queen Elizabeth II. While Phillips has spent much of his life in the public eye, his new wife, an NHS paediatric nurse and single mother, has largely remained out of the spotlight, attracting interest only after their relationship became public in 2024.

In her own writing, Sperling has described a life defined by service, resilience and family — from her career in children's healthcare to her experience raising a daughter alone.

Harriet Sperling Built a Career Caring for Children

Before entering royal circles, Harriet Sperling established herself as a respected paediatric nurse specialist within the National Health Service.

According to her professional biography, Sperling is passionate about early childhood development and helping children thrive during their earliest years. She has worked extensively in paediatric healthcare and has also written about child development, parenting and faith. Her work reflects a longstanding commitment to supporting vulnerable children and families.

Beyond nursing, Sperling has contributed articles to Christian publications, where she has shared personal reflections on motherhood, resilience and family life. Her writing offers a glimpse into the values that have shaped her both professionally and personally.

Her Life as a Single Mother Shaped Her Journey

One of the most defining aspects of Harriet Sperling's story is her experience as a single mother. Sperling has a daughter, Georgina, from her previous marriage to Antonio St. John Sperling. In essays published before her relationship with Peter Phillips became public, she spoke candidly about the challenges of raising a child alone and the deep bond she developed with her daughter.

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Reflecting on those years, she wrote that she and Georgina spent a decade relying primarily on one another, describing their relationship as an 'island' built on unconditional love and mutual support.

That close-knit family has since expanded. Georgina has become part of a blended family that includes Peter Phillips and his two daughters. Peter's daughters, Savannah and Isla, are reported to have developed a close bond with Georgina, according to ITV News.

A Family Background Rooted in Gloucestershire

Although not a royal, Harriet Sperling comes from a family with deep roots in Gloucestershire.

She is the daughter of the late Rupert Sanders and Mary Sanders. According to LBC, her father was a solicitor and churchwarden with longstanding ties to the local community. Harriet grew up alongside her siblings Nicholas, Louisa and Rebecca in Gloucestershire, not far from Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate.

How Harriet Sperling Met Peter Phillips

Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips were first linked publicly in 2024 after appearing together at the Badminton Horse Trials.

According to multiple reports, the couple are believed to have met through sporting activities involving their daughters, who are of similar ages. Shared interests, family values and life experiences reportedly helped form a strong connection between them.

Yesterday, Peter Phillips and fiancée, Harriet Sperling attended the Badminton Horse Trials. The couple made their official public debut at the same event in May 2024 and their wedding is now less than a month away 🐎 🐎 🐎



Here are the Details on Harriet’s adorable ensemble pic.twitter.com/kIZK0rt2Xl — Remoulade Sauce (@Remisagoodboy) May 10, 2026

Their relationship quickly became serious. Throughout 2024 and 2025, they appeared together at several high-profile events, including Royal Ascot, Wimbledon and charity polo matches. By the summer of 2025, Peter proposed, and the couple announced their engagement with the blessing of both families.

Royal photographer James Whatling later observed that the pair appeared deeply devoted to one another, saying it was clear they were 'so in love', according to HELLO! magazine.

love story: Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling pic.twitter.com/5e6PMT2ojz — jen (@JenCarsonTaylor) June 5, 2026

Peter Phillips' Second Marriage and Blended Family

The marriage marks a new chapter for both Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips.

Peter was previously married to Canadian management consultant Autumn Kelly. The couple married in 2008 and welcomed two daughters, Savannah Phillips and Isla Phillips, before announcing their separation in 2020. Their divorce was finalised in 2021.

Harriet also entered the marriage following the end of her previous relationship and brought daughter Georgina into the family. Reports from the wedding noted that Georgina, Savannah and Isla all played important roles in the celebrations, highlighting the close bond that has formed between the three girls.

A Warm Welcome Into the Royal Family

Long before the wedding, Harriet appeared to be embraced by the royal family.

She attended Royal Ascot alongside Peter, met senior royals including King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and joined family gatherings at Balmoral and Easter services at Windsor. Her growing presence at royal events signalled that she had become a trusted and valued part of Peter's life.

For Harriet Sperling, the journey from NHS nurse and single mother to royal bride has been anything but conventional. Yet it is precisely that grounded background, dedication to family and commitment to helping others that appears to have won both Peter Phillips' heart and the affection of the wider royal family.

The wedding took place at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire, on 6 June 2026, attended by King Charles, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and Princess Anne.