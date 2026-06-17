Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's divorce has taken an unexpected turn in Las Vegas, where the country singer was seen in April openly displaying tattoos dedicated to his estranged wife during the Academy of Country Music Awards, with one source claiming he has even 'touched up' the ink in a bid to win her back.

The 58‑year‑old musician's fingers now spell out 'Mary,' Kidman's middle name, while 'NMK,' her initials, sit on his wrist and the word 'Babygirl,' a nod to her 2024 erotic thriller, is stamped across his neck.

The news came after months of speculation over the state of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's marriage, and reports that hopes of reconciliation are fading fast. The Australian couple, long seen as one of Hollywood's more stable pairings, quietly finalised their split, leaving questions over what led to the breakdown and what it would mean for their family.

Into that vacuum of unanswered questions has stepped a cluster of unnamed insiders, sketching a picture of a heartbroken Urban trying to send signals in permanent ink.

At the ACM Awards in Las Vegas, Urban did not hide his tribute pieces. Photographs from the red carpet show him with his sleeves and hands uncovered, the tattoos clearly visible to cameras and fans. According to Woman's Day, which first reported the claims, that was no accident.

'There's rolling up your sleeves for work and there's rolling up your sleeves to make sure your ex knows you haven't removed her tattoos,' one source told the magazine, suggesting the singer has gone from keeping his body art relatively discreet to showcasing it at every opportunity. The same source claimed there have been 'rumours that he's recently touched up the tattoos that were dedicated to Nicole.'

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Divorce Rumours Swirl Around Tattoos

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For context, the 'Mary' tattoo is not new, but its meaning has always been personal. Fans have long associated it with Kidman's middle name, Mary, a quiet mark of intimacy turned public billboard.

Coupled with 'NMK' on his wrist and the conspicuous 'Babygirl' on his neck, Urban's decision to highlight them just as the divorce settles has been read, at least by those close to the pair, as deliberate.

'It certainly confirms what a growing number of friends say, in that he has big regrets over this divorce and he'd take her back in a moment if she would have him,' the Woman's Day insider said.

None of these claims has been confirmed by either Urban or Kidman, and both have so far declined to comment publicly on the state of their relationship or the meanings ascribed to his tattoos. Until they do, all talk of motives and 'secret messages' should be taken with a grain of salt.

Nicole Kidman, now also 58, is described as 'very aware' of the signals, but apparently unmoved. The same source insisted she 'is not going to go back to him' and has been actively avoiding direct contact, which may be compounding tensions behind the scenes.

Family Caught In The Middle Of The Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Split

The more serious undercurrent to the Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban divorce reports is not the tattoos but the two teenagers caught in the middle. The pair share daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, and while financial matters are assumed to be manageable for two A‑list earners, the emotional logistics are another story.

Urban is said to be struggling privately with seeing the girls less than he would like. There is no public custody arrangement on record, and neither parent has spoken in detail about access or living arrangements, leaving room for speculation and pressure on the children, who are close to adulthood but still under scrutiny as 'celebrity kids.'

Kidman, by contrast, has been photographed leaning into what some gossip outlets have framed as a 'revenge era.' She appeared at the Met Gala last month looking relaxed and confident, walking hand in hand with her eldest daughter.

The visual message was clear enough: life is moving on. Those close to her insist that any triumph is not about humiliating her ex, but about reclaiming her own space.

According to Woman's Day, Kidman 'shares no ill will' towards Urban and accepts that 'it's long overdue to make peace with her ex.' The sticking point is how to separate personal history from parental responsibility.

'She's worried about how this is affecting Sunday and Faith, and the attention they're both getting now they're almost adults,' one source said, adding that she is 'beginning to see the value of having their father around.'

That same insider insisted Kidman 'has no interest in getting back with Keith,' but is considering a friendly sit‑down to talk through how they co‑parent from here.

On that reading, the tattoos and alleged 'big reunion dreams' are background noise next to a more mundane, more difficult task: two famous people trying to behave like functional parents while their split is dissected in public.

There has been no official statement from either party clarifying whether such a meeting is planned, nor any on‑record comment from their representatives about the tattoos, the reported 'big regrets,' or the state of negotiations over the girls.

Until that changes, the most reliable facts are the ones in plain sight on Urban's hands and neck, and a former couple apparently intent on working out what their family looks like now that the marriage is gone.