Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and their closely watched split were back in the spotlight in Las Vegas on Monday, 25 May, when the 58‑year‑old singer unveiled what insiders are calling a 'midlife crisis makeover' at the American Music Awards red carpet.

According to the National Enquirer, Urban's dramatically refreshed appearance, from reportedly intensive cosmetic work to a revamped wardrobe, has allegedly left members of Kidman's camp rolling their eyes.

The reported makeover follows the former couple's separation in September, a break that ended one of show business's most high‑profile marriages. Since then, Urban has been preparing for a new tour and promotional push, while Kidman has continued filming and producing. Into that already fraught backdrop, the country star's evolving look has become a fresh point of intrigue, especially among those still tracking the fallout from the divorce between Kidman and Keith Urban.

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban And The 'Midlife Crisis Makeover'

A source who describes Urban as 'always been a huge metro-sexual,' suggesting his enthusiasm for grooming is nothing new. The insider claims he has long enjoyed spa days, massages, hair highlights and manicures, and has now leaned further into cosmetic treatments as he approaches his sixties.

At this 'stage in life,' the source alleges, Urban is 'very big into Botox and laser treatments to tighten his skin.' When he appeared on the AMAs red carpet in Las Vegas, there was said to be 'not a wrinkle in sight,' with the same insider insisting he had 'just dropped a small fortune on a load of injections and laser treatments to get ready for his tour and all the promo.'

None of those claims has been publicly confirmed by Urban or his representatives, and the article offers no medical or financial records to support them. The description of his face as 'so refreshed' is, in the end, one person's assessment of a man in full make‑up and studio lighting on an awards night. Still, that is how the narrative around his appearance has begun to harden.

Money, at least, is unlikely to be an obstacle. The Enquirer story cites Celebrity Net Worth in estimating Urban's fortune at around $75 million, though such online valuations are notoriously opaque. If the figure is even broadly accurate, it would certainly make regular high‑end treatments, stylists and designer wardrobes an easy indulgence.

Wardrobe Reset Adds Another Layer To Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Drama

Urban's reinvention is not limited to his face. They say he 'splashed out even more on a new wardrobe' and undertook a complete clear‑out of his old clothes, allegedly donating his entire closet to a local charity. No charity has been named, and there is no independent confirmation that such a donation has taken place, so that detail remains unverified and should be treated cautiously.

Read more Why Nicole Kidman's Stunning Post-Divorce Transformation is Reportedly Making Keith Urban Look Twice Why Nicole Kidman's Stunning Post-Divorce Transformation is Reportedly Making Keith Urban Look Twice

Style‑wise, the country singer is now said to be 'going for a much younger look, less country and more 90s'. That phrase is doing a lot of work. In the world of country music, image is part of the performance. A pivot away from traditional boots‑and‑denim towards a more retro, 1990s‑inspired aesthetic would place Urban firmly in the same nostalgia‑driven fashion current seen across pop and film.

The source frames this as 'very on trend but quite young for him.' It is a telling little judgement, implying that what might look experimental on a 30‑year‑old reads differently on a man pushing 60. According to the Enquirer, it is precisely this ambition to appear more youthful that has had 'Team Nicole rolling their eyes and branding it his midlife crisis makeover.'

Again, there is no direct quote from Kidman or any named member of her team. 'Team Nicole' is left undefined, making it hard to know whether the eye‑rolling comes from close confidantes, Hollywood colleagues, or simply people who wish to be perceived as in her orbit. Without that detail, readers are being asked to take an anonymous characterisation at face value.

There is also an obvious incentive for sources to frame the Kidman, Keith Urban split in theatrical terms. A global movie star and a chart‑topping singer part ways, and suddenly every haircut and tailored jacket carries symbolic weight. Urban's fondness for grooming is recast as a 'crisis,' his tour preparations reinterpreted as a response to heartbreak.

Nicole Kidman’s daughter Sunday Rose shades dad Keith Urban in savage move: report https://t.co/6xDUgz1LDN pic.twitter.com/h44K9EVoJD — New York Post (@nypost) April 28, 2026

None of this means the reporting is entirely off‑base. Celebrities do change their appearance after major life upheavals. They do donate clothes and switch up their public persona. Urban did look notably polished on the AMAs carpet, and he is demonstrably leaning into a sleeker, more pop‑adjacent image as he heads back on the road.

What remains murkier is motivation. Is this a man, newly single after the Kidman, Keith Urban divorce, trying to feel good under unforgiving cameras, or an ageing star desperate to hold back time. Until Urban, or Kidman's camp, speaks openly about any of it, the answer will sit somewhere between speculation, projection and a blurry awards‑night photograph.

Nothing in the Enquirer report has been independently verified by official documents or on‑the‑record statements. As with many celebrity 'insider' accounts, the claims should be taken with a grain of salt.