A Fourth of July celebration in North Charleston, South Carolina, descended into violence after a female police officer was dragged to the ground, punched and beaten with a stick while responding to what authorities described as a chaotic 'teen takeover'.

The shocking assault, captured in widely shared video, has drawn national attention as police confirmed four arrests, two injured officers, and the recovery of multiple firearms and a makeshift spear. Investigators are continuing to examine the incident, with officials promising further updates as the case develops.

Reports of Gunfire and Fireworks

According to the North Charleston Police Department, officers were called to a neighbourhood block party near Chicora Community Park on the evening of 4 July after receiving reports of gunfire and fireworks being fired at passing vehicles.

Police said officers had met event organisers earlier in the day to review safety plans and ensure emergency vehicles would have access to the area if needed. Authorities noted that the annual Fourth of July gathering had been held at the same location for around a decade without previous incidents.

When officers arrived, they attempted to disperse the crowd as conditions deteriorated. Police said multiple fights broke out while reports of gunfire added to the disorder, prompting officers to intervene in an effort to restore order and protect those at the scene.

Viral Video Captures Female Officer Assault

Video circulating on social media shows a female North Charleston police officer being overwhelmed during the confrontation. In the footage, the officer is pulled to the ground before being repeatedly punched and struck with what appears to be a stick.

As the attack unfolds, several other officers rush to the scene to remove those surrounding the officer. The footage also appears to show one officer deploying a Taser while attempting to regain control of the situation.

A female police officer in North Charleston, South Carolina was jumped by a group of teenagers during a "teen takeover." pic.twitter.com/Ibf8lj0sDf — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 5, 2026

The widely viewed video has fuelled public discussion surrounding the violent incident, although police have not publicly identified the individuals seen in the footage or confirmed which suspects appear in the recordings.

Four Arrested as Police Recover Guns, Makeshift Spear

The North Charleston Police Department confirmed that three minors and one adult were arrested following the incident. Authorities have not released the identities of those arrested or announced the specific charges they may face.

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Police said two officers sustained minor injuries while responding to the disturbance and attempting to separate those involved in the fights.

During the response, officers also recovered multiple firearms and a makeshift spear from the scene, underscoring the seriousness of the incident.

In a statement, the department said: 'Attacks on law enforcement are unacceptable, and those responsible will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The safety of our residents and visitors remains our highest priority.'

Investigation Following Fourth of July Violence

North Charleston Police Chief Ron Camacho said additional information about the arrests and the investigation would be released on Monday as detectives continue reviewing the events surrounding the Fourth of July celebration.

Investigators are working to determine whether those arrested were directly involved in the block party and are continuing to gather evidence related to the assault on the female police officer.

Police also said they are partnering with community members to develop programmes for minors following the violent incident, while the investigation into the North Charleston teen takeover remains active. Authorities have indicated that further updates, including possible additional enforcement action, could follow as the inquiry progresses.