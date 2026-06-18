Knicks Fan Ripped From Lamp Post 'Pantsed' And Then Twerks On Rival As Victory Parade Erupts Into Brawl

What began as a record‑breaking NBA victory parade for the New York Knicks turned into viral street drama when a female fan was ripped from a lamp post, hurled to the pavement, then retaliated by yanking down her rival's shorts and twerking on her in front of a stunned crowd.

The New York Knicks were crowned NBA champions on 14 June 2026, defeating the San Antonio Spurs 4‑1 in the Finals to end a 53‑year title drought. Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced a ticker‑tape parade for 18 June, the first in Knicks franchise history. That parade became one of the most watched days in New York City sporting history and, thanks to a brawl that ended in an impromptu twerking session, it went viral for reasons nobody planned.

A City Heaving With Knicks Fans

The Knicks, NBA champions for the first time since 1973, rolled up Broadway from Battery Park to City Hall in a crowd that the NYPD described as potentially being in the millions. By 7.30 in the morning, the NYPD announced that viewing pens were full and nobody else would be allowed into the lower Manhattan area. Police also suspended trains south of Canal Street.

Fans had been camping out since 5.00am, and pens were filled two and a half hours before the parade even kicked off. Those capacity restrictions did not stop resourceful Knicks supporters, with many resorting to climbing lamp posts, fire escape ladders and scaffolding to secure a view of the procession. The scenes along the Canyon of Heroes were, by any measure, unprecedented in the city's sporting history.

More than 10,000 NYPD officers were deployed for the event, the largest security deployment in the department's history for any planned occasion, surpassing even the annual New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square. The security operation included heavy weapons teams, explosive detection dogs, helicopters, drones, counter‑terrorism units and plain‑clothes officers embedded throughout the crowd.

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Cheeks are being spread on a lightpost at the Knicks parade and punches are being thrown https://t.co/vhVF45yATl — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 18, 2026

Parade Euphoria Explodes Into Viral Brawl

Against that backdrop of barely contained euphoria, a video began circulating online that encapsulated the rawness of the day. Footage captured one Knicks fan ripping another off a streetlight and throwing her down onto the ground. The incident, filmed and shared widely on social media, drew an immediate and unexpected response from the woman on the receiving end.

Rather than retreat, the woman who had been thrown down quickly recovered, running up and pulling her attacker's shorts down. What happened next was not retaliation in any conventional sense. With her underwear around her knees and thousands of people surrounding her, the woman began twerking directly in front of her attacker, to the visible amusement of onlookers.

The pantser eventually resumed throwing punches, interrupting the improvised performance, though the altercation did not escalate into a wider brawl. Onlookers captured the entire sequence on their phones, and the footage spread rapidly across X and TikTok within hours of the parade's conclusion.

Trouble Was Already Brewing On The Streets

The parade‑day brawl did not emerge from nowhere. The Knicks' championship win had been accompanied by a pattern of street disorder that tested city authorities from the moment the final buzzer sounded on 14 June.

The NYPD arrested 63 people in the immediate aftermath of the Game 5 win, as some fans clashed with police, smashed windscreens, lit fireworks and scaled scaffolding and lamp posts throughout the city. Five school buses were set on fire or destroyed, five NYPD vehicles were damaged, and gunshots were fired near 42nd Street and Broadway at around 2.00 in the morning, though preliminary reports indicated no injuries.

Ten NYPD officers were injured across the celebrations, including one who was struck in the head with a glass bottle. Charges among those arrested following the championship win included assaulting a police officer, criminal possession of a weapon, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Patrolmen's Benevolent Association president Patrick Hendry issued a statement saying: 'Last night was another shameful display from individuals who are more interested in brawling with each other, ripping up street signs and hurling objects at cops than supporting their team.' Mayor Mamdani's office responded that the behaviour was 'unacceptable' and called on all New Yorkers to respect one another during the celebrations.

Half A Century Of Frustration Boils Over

The disorder, and the twerking, cannot be entirely disentangled from the scale of what the Knicks' championship actually meant to the city. The parade route up the Canyon of Heroes, that legendary stretch of Broadway from Battery Park to City Hall, is the same route that has welcomed home World Series winners, Super Bowl champions and returning astronauts. For many New Yorkers, it carries a weight that goes well beyond sport.

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Eighty‑one‑year‑old Walt 'Clyde' Frazier, the legendary point guard who helped lead New York to its first two championships in 1970 and 1973, led the parade in the traditional 1952 Chrysler Imperial Parade Phaeton. One fan told amNewYork: 'It means everything to the city. We're all out here. Woke up at 4 o'clock this morning to get here on time. Couldn't be happier. It's better with everybody.'

Jalen Brunson, named 2026 NBA Finals MVP after scoring 45 points in the Game 5 close‑out, including 15 in the fourth quarter alone, walked the route with his wife and daughter as confetti rained down from office windows above.

The twerking woman, stripped of her dignity and choosing celebration over humiliation, may have been the most New York thing to happen all day.