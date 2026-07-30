Lindsay Clancy visibly sobbed in court on Wednesday, 29 July, as jurors heard the uncut 911 call made by her then-husband, Patrick Clancy.

Patrick was heard repeatedly telling the dispatcher, 'She killed the kids,' after discovering the bodies of their three children in the basement of the family's Massachusetts home.

It was the first time the 35-year-old mother had heard the roughly six-minute emergency call.

She covered her face as defence attorney Kevin J. Reddington held her hand for much of the recording.

The prosecution played the audio in court as it continued presenting its case against Clancy, who has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to charges of murdering her three children.

The Desperate Call for Help

@popculture_addict An emotional moment unfolded in the Lindsay Clancy trial as prosecutors presented jurors with clothing belonging to her children and exercise resistance bands entered as evidence in the case. As the items were displayed in court, Lindsay appeared visibly emotional, crying silently from the defense table while the prosecution continued presenting evidence. The moment comes as jurors hear testimony and review evidence surrounding the January 2023 deaths of Lindsay and Patrick Clancy’s three children. A central issue in the trial is Lindsay’s mental state at the time and whether she should be held criminally responsible, with the prosecution and defense presenting sharply different accounts of what happened. #LindsayClancy #LindsayClancyTrial #CourtTok #TrialUpdate #TrueCrime ♬ original sound - Pop Culture Addict

The emergency call began moments after Lindsay instructed Patrick to collect a takeaway meal, a sequence of events prosecutors say is central to their case.

Patrick was heard saying to Lindsay, 'Look at me. Say my name,' after finding her injured in the garden following her fall from a second-floor window.

He then told the dispatcher he was going to check on the children before crying out after finding them in the basement.

As the dispatcher repeatedly asked what had happened, Patrick shouted: 'She killed the kids!'

Clancy has admitted strangling five-year-old Cora, three-year-old Dawson and eight-month-old Callan.

However, her defence argues she was suffering from severe postpartum psychosis and therefore lacked criminal responsibility for her actions.

Planned Murder or Severe Mental Health Issues?

Read more Lindsay Clancy Case Update: Prosecutors Say Murders Were Planned, Defence Blames Postpartum Psychosis Lindsay Clancy Case Update: Prosecutors Say Murders Were Planned, Defence Blames Postpartum Psychosis

A large chunk of the trial has centred on Lindsay Clancy's mental state, with the defence team continuously arguing that the defendant was suffering from postpartum psychosis. According to them, Lindsay shouldn't be found guilty by reason of insanity.

The defence also attributed Lindsay's worsening condition to the antidepressants prescribed to her after the birth of her third child.

Patrick echoed this when he testified that his then-wife was prescribed at least nine medications in the months before the killings.

Lindsay Clancy reportedly said she heard a voice telling her: 'This is your last chance. Kill the children so you can kill yourself.'

Meanwhile, prosecutors have since stated that although they don't dispute Clancy's mental health issues, there's strong enough evidence that she had the capacity to understand what she was doing,

On the first day of the trial, Assistant District Attorney Shanan Buckingham said in her opening statement that 'One by one, [Lindsay] grabbed exercise bands around each one of the kids' necks and pulled until their little bodies were limp and lifeless.'

The prosecution previously brought up that Lindsay allegedly planned the killing by sending Patrick out for a food pickup so she could enact the crime and attempt suicide before his husband returned.

With the recording being presented to the jury, it has become one of the prosecution's most significant pieces of evidence.

As the trial moves forward, experts and witnesses are expected to attend the following hearing to further address the central question regarding Lindsay's criminal responsibility.