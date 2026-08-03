South Korea has recorded its highest temperature since national weather observations began, as an intense heatwave grips the country and places mounting pressure on hospitals, emergency services and public infrastructure.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), temperatures reached 41.8C in Uiseong County, North Gyeongsang Province, on 3 August 2026, surpassing the previous national record of 41.0C recorded in Hongcheon in August 2018. The milestone comes amid a prolonged period of extreme heat affecting large parts of the Korean Peninsula, prompting weather warnings and emergency measures nationwide.

Government agencies have urged residents to avoid outdoor activity during peak daytime hours, stay hydrated and check on vulnerable family members as dangerous conditions persist.

New National Temperature Record Set

The KMA said the record-breaking temperature was observed shortly after midday in Uiseong, where hot and dry conditions have intensified over recent weeks.

Several other locations across South Korea also recorded temperatures above 40C, while overnight temperatures remained unusually high. Meteorologists warned that limited overnight cooling significantly increases health risks because the human body has less opportunity to recover from daytime heat exposure.

The agency attributed the extreme conditions to a persistent high-pressure system that has remained over the region, trapping hot air and suppressing rainfall.

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Heat-Related Illnesses Rise

Health authorities have reported a growing number of heat-related medical emergencies as temperatures continue to climb.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said hospitals and emergency departments have recorded a sharp increase in cases involving heat exhaustion, dehydration and heatstroke during the current heatwave. Officials have also confirmed heat-related fatalities as temperatures reached unprecedented levels.

Public health agencies have expanded emergency measures, including cooling centres, welfare checks on vulnerable residents and public information campaigns aimed at reducing heat-related risks.

Medical professionals warned that prolonged exposure to extreme temperatures can be particularly dangerous for older adults, young children and individuals with underlying health conditions.

Infrastructure and Agriculture Under Pressure

The heatwave is also affecting critical infrastructure and food production.

Electricity demand has surged as households and businesses rely heavily on air conditioning, increasing pressure on the national power grid. Authorities are closely monitoring energy supplies to prevent disruptions during periods of peak demand.

Agricultural officials have meanwhile expressed concerns about crop damage, livestock stress and water shortages in some regions. Local governments have introduced emergency support measures for farmers facing heat-related losses and have increased monitoring of vulnerable agricultural areas.

Scientists Warn of a Hotter Future

Climate researchers have repeatedly warned that extreme heat events are becoming more frequent and more intense across East Asia.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has identified rising global temperatures as a key factor increasing the likelihood of severe heatwaves worldwide. Scientists say South Korea's latest temperature record is consistent with broader warming trends observed across the region.

Forecasters expect temperatures to remain dangerously high across much of South Korea for several more days. For many residents, the record temperature in Uiseong has become a stark reminder of the growing challenges posed by extreme heat and the increasing need for long-term adaptation as climate risks continue to intensify.