A petition opposing the Hackney Drag Show has passed 146,000 signatures as campaigners call for a 3 December performance to be cancelled.

Organised by Polish drag collective Slav 4 U, the sold-out event is scheduled at the Rose Lipman Building in Hackney, east London. Organisers have changed the promotional artwork and event title, saying the performance contains no religious-themed material.

CitizenGO launched the petition on 18 November, naming Hackney Mayor Zoë Garbett, Mill Co. founding director Claire Martin and Gerard Wilson, who manages event bookings. Hackney Council owns the Rose Lipman Building, while Mill Co. operates it through a partnership arrangement. The petition asks the three named representatives to intervene.

The campaign began after Slav 4 U advertised the production as 'YASSSEŁKA'. Its original poster showed a performer styled as the infant Jesus, with a moustache, red lipstick, a halo and nipple pasties.

CitizenGO argues that the image mocks Christian belief and Polish Catholic traditions. The petition says: 'Polish Catholics in London, families who carried their faith through war and communism, are being mocked through their own traditions.'

The original title was a stylised play on jasełka, the Polish word for Nativity plays. These traditional Christmas performances tell the story of Jesus' birth and are associated with schools, churches and community venues. The petition links the title and poster to that tradition, but this is the campaign's interpretation of the imagery.

Why the Hackney Drag Show Petition Wants the Event Cancelled

The petition calls the original promotional material insulting to Christians. It questions whether a publicly owned community venue should host an event advertised in that way. It argues that the Rose Lipman Building should bring residents together rather than offend religious communities. Its criticism concerns the original advertising, not independently verified content from the performance.

Andrea Williams, chief executive of Christian Concern, criticised the artwork in comments to The Telegraph. She said Jesus' birth had been turned into a 'vehicle for ridicule and sexualized entertainment'. Williams urged Hackney Council to cancel the event, saying it should 'listen to the strength of public concern'. Her comments reflected Christian Concern's position.

Slav 4 U Says the Hackney Drag Show Has No Religious Content

Slav 4 U removed the religious imagery and changed the event title to 'Winter Show'. In an Instagram statement published on 24 November, the group said: 'There is no religious-themed content in our show.' It rejected claims that a performer would portray Jesus, calling that allegation untrue. The organisers apologised for any offence caused and asked people to stop spreading misinformation and hate.

The current OutSavvy listing describes a Polish drag show featuring Polish pop performers, live singing, games, dancing and a festive meal. It identifies the event as private and restricted to people aged 18 and over. The listing shows the 3 December performance as sold out, with a waiting list open. This is the advertised programme, not independent verification of the performance.

CitizenGO says it plans to deliver the petition on 1 December, two days before the event. The performance remains listed at the Rose Lipman Building.

The earlier report said Hackney Council and Mill Co. had been contacted for comment, but did not include their replies.