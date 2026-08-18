Pascal Wehrlein has secured his second Formula E drivers' world championship after finishing outside the points in the London season finale, which ended Jake Dennis' title challenge.

The Porsche driver entered Sunday's final race with a five-point advantage over Andretti rival Dennis after winning Saturday's opening London E-Prix. Wehrlein finished 14th after becoming involved in a late collision, while Dennis was forced to pit with damage and finished 18th.

Dennis accused Wehrlein of taking him out of the race and described the circumstances of the German's championship victory as 'embarrassing.' The stewards later found Wehrlein responsible for causing the collision, although the resulting penalty did not change the championship outcome.

Wehrlein Holds on to Championship

Wehrlein took control of the title race by winning Saturday's opening E-Prix from pole position, moving five points clear of Dennis ahead of the final race.

Dennis started Sunday's race 16th but recovered through the field as the championship remained undecided. The decisive incident came on lap 31 when Wehrlein attempted a move at Turn 16 and made contact with Envision driver Joel Eriksson. Eriksson's car spun into the path of the other drivers, with Dennis caught up in the incident and forced to pit with damage.

Both title contenders finished outside the points, with Wehrlein classified 14th and Dennis 18th. Jaguar's Mitch Evans still had a mathematical chance of taking the championship but could only finish fourth.

Wehrlein finished the season on 169 points, ahead of Dennis on 164 and Evans on 160. Jaguar secured the Teams' World Championship.

Dennis Calls Victory 'Embarrassing'

Dennis said the collision had ended his opportunity to win the championship after recovering from his low starting position. He accused Wehrlein of taking him 'clean out of the race' and said it was 'embarrassing' to see the Porsche driver's approach during the title decider.

The British driver also criticised the use of team tactics during the London double-header, arguing that both Porsche and Jaguar had attempted to influence the championship battle.

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Team orders had already featured heavily during the weekend. Porsche's Nico Müller backed off during Saturday's qualifying to help Wehrlein secure pole, while Jaguar used António Félix da Costa to defend against the championship leader during Sunday's race.

Dennis said both sides had attempted to manipulate the races, but argued that he had been on the receiving end of the tactics during the final incident.

Wehrlein instead pointed to Porsche's performance across the weekend after securing the championship, thanking his team for delivering when it mattered and saying they had not cracked under pressure.

Wehrlein Penalised as Formula E Moves to GEN4

The stewards later ruled Wehrlein responsible for causing the collision. He received a five-second time penalty and one penalty point.

Because Wehrlein finished outside the points, the penalty did not affect the final race result or his championship victory. The sanction will instead become a three-place grid penalty at the opening round of the 2026/27 season.

The ruling confirms that Wehrlein was held responsible for causing the collision, but it does not establish Dennis' allegation that he deliberately drove him into the wall.

Wehrlein joins Jean-Éric Vergne as only the second driver to win the Formula E drivers' championship twice. His first title came with Porsche in the 2023-24 season.

Britain's Taylor Barnard won Sunday's finale for DS Penske as Formula E brought its four-season GEN3 era to a close. The championship will now move into its GEN4 era for the 2026/27 season.