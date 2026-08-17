Kevin Durant's future in Houston has become the focus of an ambitious four‑team trade proposal that would send the former MVP to the Cleveland Cavaliers, reunite him with ex‑team‑mate James Harden in a reshaped Western Conference race and test the Rockets' commitment to their current core.

Following a season marked by high expectations and eventual disappointment, the Houston Rockets find themselves at a pivotal crossroads. After a roller‑coaster regular season, their playoff ambitions were crushed in a swift first‑round exit at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers.

On paper, Houston possessed an enviable blueprint, a mixture of seasoned veterans and a core of young prospects. The media highlighted the Rockets for having a starting five 6ft 5in and taller, including two seven‑footers, and talked up their length and ceiling at the start of the season.

Injuries Derailed the Rockets Last Season

Kevin Durant, brought in to serve as the offensive focal point, lived up to expectations in his first year in Houston. Yet individual performances were not enough to cover absences elsewhere on the court, as injuries to key players Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams halted the team's momentum.

'Interviews with team sources and those with knowledge of the team's operations reveal that the VanVleet injury, and the season-ending ankle injury to Steven Adams later on, impacted the team in ways that extended off the floor,' noted ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Tim MacMahon.

'Beyond the team's glaring lack of playmaking, their absences created a massive leadership void that Durant and the team struggled to fill.'

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Durant on the Trading Block

With Durant's name appearing in trade rumours, speculation over his next destination has intensified.

Heavy.com analyst Adel Ahmad has put forward a four‑team trade proposal designed to reshape the balance of power in both conferences.

The suggested deal involves the Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers and the Rockets, with Durant, rising big man Jalen Duren and former MVP and Durant's ex‑team‑mate James Harden as central pieces.

Here are details of the proposal:

Cleveland Cavaliers receive: Kevin Durant and Jalen Duren (the latter via a sign‑and‑trade agreement on a four‑year, $176.2 million contract).

Detroit Pistons receive: Jarrett Allen, Max Strus, a 2028 first‑round pick (via CLE), and three future second‑round picks (via CLE and LAC).

Houston Rockets receive: James Harden, Sam Merrill, and a 2031 first‑round pick.

Los Angeles Clippers receive: Duncan Robinson.

For the Cleveland Cavaliers, acquiring Durant alongside an inside presence like Duren would move them into championship contention alongside leading scorer Donovan Mitchell. It would give Cleveland the scoring options needed to face Eastern Conference rivals such as the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks.

The scenario presents a strategic decision for Houston. Facilitating the deal would bring James Harden back to the city where he became a league star and won an MVP award in 2018.

At the same time, it would commit the Rockets to another build around an older star whose remaining peak may not align with their younger core.

While multi‑team transactions of this size face financial and administrative hurdles, the possibility of such a deal has already drawn attention from other NBA teams. If this multi‑team trade were completed, it would reshape several rosters at once.