Pope Francis faced an uncomfortable challenge to his leadership when a bishop questioned why he had not reprimanded a Vatican official who had allegedly been speaking against him in public. His response revealed a deeply personal fear: becoming a leader who manipulated people to serve his own interests.

🇻🇦 Pope Francis wrote in his private diary that he encountered the DEVIL 3 times.



Excerpts released by the Vatican today reveal 2 encounters in Buenos Aires and a third following his disastrous 2018 trip to Chile, where he wrongly dismissed victims of the country's most… pic.twitter.com/9L7XrElo97 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 24, 2026

The extraordinary exchange is recounted by Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández in The Private Diary of Pope Francis, a 160-page volume published on 24 November. Drawing on the late pontiff's handwritten entries from 1992 to 2024, the book offers a rare glimpse into his struggle with authority, personal ambition and the temptation to control others.

Why Pope Francis Refused to Reprimand a Vatican Critic

According to Fernández, the confrontation took place during a meeting in 2023, when a bishop asked Pope Francis why he had not chastised an unnamed member of the Roman Curia who had been speaking badly about him publicly.

Fernández described Pope Francis' response as revealing his conviction that God did not want him to become a 'puppeteer' who used and manipulated people according to his own convenience.

The official's identity was not disclosed, and the account does not establish whether the individual faced any disciplinary action. Nevertheless, Pope Francis' response exposed the personal principles shaping his approach to Vatican leadership.

Rather than allowing criticism to dictate his treatment of others, Pope Francis appeared determined to resist using his authority for personal convenience. It was a striking position for a pope overseeing one of the world's most powerful religious institutions.

Pope Francis' Secret Diary Exposes a Spiritual Crisis Over Power

The exchange was connected to a wider spiritual crisis Pope Francis experienced between 2021 and 2022. His diary describes a struggle involving the temptation to exercise power, feelings of self-sufficiency and the belief that he could resolve everything himself.

In a December 2022 entry, Pope Francis wrote that the experience was mixed with 'governance issues, pressure regarding decisions to make, and aridity and desolation'.

Fernández explained that Pope Francis feared placing himself above others through his authority. On 30 December 2022, Pope Francis also reflected on resisting the temptation to treat people like puppets.

The struggle was particularly striking given the opposition Pope Francis encountered during his 12-year papacy. Among his prominent critics were Cardinal Robert Sarah and German Cardinal Gerhard Müller, although Pope Francis expressed generous personal assessments of both men in his diary.

What Pope Francis Revealed About His Successor

The writings also contain Pope Francis' assessment of Robert Prevost, whom he appointed to lead the Vatican department responsible for selecting bishops. Prevost became Pope Leo XIV in May 2025, following Pope Francis' death on 21 April at the age of 88.

Pope Francis described his successor as 'a great pastor, a generous missionary, and an irreproachable man', according to Fernández.

Ultimately, the diary reveals a pope wrestling with a difficult question: how to exercise enormous authority without allowing it to become a tool for personal control. For Pope Francis, the greatest test of leadership was not how much power he could wield, but whether he could resist the temptation to misuse it.