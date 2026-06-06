Prince Harry has not been seen in public for 41 days, according to a royal commentator cited by The Express, while Meghan Markle has continued to make solo appearances, including a visit to Geneva for the unveiling of the Lost Screen Memorial. The latest chatter around Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has been driven by that contrast, plus fresh gossip about whether the Duke was unhappy with his wife's recent Instagram post of Princess Lilibet.

Prince Harry keeps it casual as he steps out without wife Meghan Markle to watch polo match https://t.co/FsIVw8C6II — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) June 3, 2026

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle And The 41-Day Absence

The news came after Australian royal commentator Danielle Elser told The Express that Harry had effectively 'gone dark' and had not been seen in interviews, podcasts or family outings for 41 days. Elser's remarks were pointed, if knowingly theatrical, describing the Duke as 'missing' while also noting that the only recent glimpses of him came through Meghan's anniversary posts on Instagram.

Ms Elser noted the absence of podcasts, interviews, veterans' outings, lawsuits, polo or BetterUp appearances. #DailyExpress https://t.co/jfYT1ZHFPo pic.twitter.com/gEz2ISRs17 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) June 5, 2026

It is not, strictly speaking, a disappearance in any legal sense, and there is no indication in the available reporting of any cause for concern. It is, rather, the kind of royal vacuum that fills itself with speculation when a public figure decides, or is able, to step out of sight for a stretch.

Harry's absence stands out because it follows a run of appearances that were at least visible through Meghan's social media. In one anniversary clip, he was shown bringing her a cake before the couple kissed, which at least proved he had not vanished into a misty Sussex hinterland with a duffel bag and a manifesto. But outside those curated images, he has been largely absent from the public-facing side of royal-adjacent life.

Meghan Markle's Geneva Appearance

Meanwhile, Meghan has kept moving. Reports published in mid-May said she travelled to Geneva, Switzerland, to unveil the Lost Screen Memorial, an installation created with the World Health Organization and Archewell Philanthropies to honour children affected by online violence and digital harm. The memorial features 50 illuminated lightboxes, each showing the lock-screen image of a child whose life was lost to those harms.

That solo appearance reinforces the visible split in how the couple is presenting itself. Meghan has been front and centre, at least on the issues she chooses to champion. Harry, by contrast, has been missing from the usual circuit of interviews, veteran engagements and the assorted public appearances that once helped define his post-royal life.

Elser suggested that Harry may simply be keeping to private responsibilities, including time with the couple's children, rather than making a point of retreating from public view. It is also the sort of explanation that usually arrives after the absence has already become the story.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle And The Lilibet Talk

Another report claimed Harry was unhappy with Meghan's Instagram post marking Princess Lilibet's birthday, although that claim rests on unnamed royal-expert commentary rather than direct confirmation from the couple. The post in question reportedly showed Harry holding their daughter in one image, while another showed Lilibet looking at flowers, with her face not clearly visible.

The Duke of Sussex has not been photographed in public since April, sparking speculation over exactly what’s behind his disappearance. Full story: https://t.co/jORhGLs3VX pic.twitter.com/O1CaLIrKJb — news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) June 4, 2026

On the face of it, this is familiar Sussex territory. One side of the couple is said to prize privacy. The other is said to favour selective visibility. The result is a predictable modern royal muddle in which every photo, or absence of one, becomes a clue and then a controversy, whether or not there is much behind it.

For now, nothing is confirmed about a rift, and nothing is confirmed about any deeper reason for Harry's absence either. Meghan has been public. Harry has not. And in the narrow, often over-literal world of royal reporting, that is enough to set the speculation machine humming again.