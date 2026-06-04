Plans are reportedly in motion to reverse the £2.4 million in renovations made to Frogmore Cottage, the Windsor residence once occupied by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The makeover, initially funded by the Sovereign Grant, was repaid in full by the couple after they stepped back as senior royals in 2020.

A source told The Sun: 'It's been empty for three years. Even [former Prince] Andrew thought it wasn't good enough for him to move in. Maybe if they get rid of any trace of Harry and Meghan, then someone within the royal household will fancy it.'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated to California in 2020, leaving the property vacant ever since.

From Wedding Gift to Vacant Estate

Frogmore Cottage was originally two semi‑detached homes before Queen Elizabeth II gifted it to her grandson and his bride as a wedding present in 2018. The Sussexes moved in after extensive refurbishment in April 2019, but departed less than a year later.

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward described the property as 'pretty dilapidated' before the renovations, which included upgrades to heating, electrical, gas and water systems, alongside a redesign that took six months to complete.

Symbolism or Practicality?

The reported reversal has sparked debate among royal commentators. Some view it as a symbolic erasure of the Sussex chapter, while others argue it is a practical move to repurpose an unused property.

British royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital: 'There is no reason to preserve anything from the Sussex chapter. Given all the damage to the royal family, particularly with the publication of Spare, that chapter is better erased with this renovation.'

By contrast, broadcaster Helena Chard emphasised the Crown Estate's broader property review: 'The cottage has sat empty for years, and one option is that it could be split back into separate homes. The goal of the options being considered is to secure future occupancy.'

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Family Tensions and Institutional Decisions

Prince William has reportedly maintained a firm stance that there is 'no coming back' for Harry, a position some commentators see reflected in the proposed changes.

Royal broadcaster Ian Pelham Turner suggested the move could be 'a shot across the bows' for the couple, noting: 'Frogmore Cottage was the forever home for Harry and Meghan after they spent millions renovating the design to their tastes and needs.'

Others, such as commentator Amanda Matta, argue the monarchy is simply treating Frogmore as a working asset: 'I don't see convincing evidence that this is an attempt to erase Harry and Meghan... Homes are regularly reconfigured depending on who needs them and how they're being used.'

The Sussexes' New Life Abroad

Harry and Meghan now reside in Montecito, California, raising their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Their departure from royal duties was driven by relentless media intrusion and a lack of institutional support, according to their own accounts.

While estranged from much of the royal family, speculation persists that King Charles may seek reconciliation. Matta noted: 'I would never write off the possibility of an invitation to Balmoral or Sandringham. One concerns private family ties at this point; the other is part of the institution's literal framework.'

What Next for Frogmore?

The future of Frogmore Cottage remains uncertain. Options under consideration include restoring it to its original semi‑detached form or repurposing it for staff or other royal use.

As Chard observed, 'Giving Frogmore Cottage, along with the other Crown Estate properties, a fresh purpose within the royal estate is a positive way forward. Also, it was Harry and Meghan's decision to drop royal duties and relocate to the United States.'