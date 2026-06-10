Prince Harry is said to regret the fiercer attacks he made on the royal family in Spare and his Netflix series, and now quietly hopes for reconciliation with King Charles and Prince William as he prepares to return to the UK in July.

Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and have since detailed their grievances with 'The Firm' in a series of high‑profile projects. Their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey included claims that a member of the royal household raised 'concerns' about their son Archie's skin colour.

In 2022 came their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, followed in 2023 by Harry's memoir Spare, which laid bare family rows, private conversations and his long‑running resentment over being the 'spare' to William's 'heir.'

Prince Harry 'Regrets' Tone Of Spare As Rift With William Deepens

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Royal commentator Dan Wakeford told The Royals Uncensored podcast that Prince Harry 'wants a reconciliation' with his father and brother, after years of increasingly public criticism.

'He regrets the things he said in the book and the documentary, and doing that again is off the table,' Wakeford said, referring to Spare and the couple's Netflix series.

According to Wakeford, Harry's estrangement from Prince William carries a particular sting.

The expert suggested that, beneath the anger, the Duke of Sussex nursed a quiet hope that his elder brother might one day falter and seek his support.

'What's heartbreaking is he kind of has hoped that William would stumble a little and reach out and need him. He's got no avenue to communicate with him,' Wakeford said.

It is a stark contrast to the closeness the brothers displayed after the death of their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. In Spare, Harry described William as both his 'beloved brother' and his 'arch‑nemesis.' Those contradictions now appear to have hardened into silence, if Wakeford's account is accurate.

Nothing in Wakeford's remarks suggests Harry is about to issue a public apology or retract key allegations. Rather, the emphasis is on regret over how far he went, how intimate the disclosures were, and the sheer volume of criticism that followed him into exile.

Upcoming UK Trip Puts Spare Fallout Back In The Spotlight

Harry and Meghan are due to travel to Britain next month as part of the build‑up to the 2027 Invictus Games, which will be held in Birmingham. The couple have not spent extended time in the UK together since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, and every visit since 'Megxit' has been laced with speculation about family meetings that may or may not take place.

A source quoted by Page Six claimed that, while any encounter with Prince William during the July visit is 'very slim,' Harry is hoping at least to see King Charles. The King, 77, has continued with a reduced public schedule following his cancer diagnosis earlier this year, and the palace has not confirmed any meeting with his younger son.

Separate reports in January suggested Harry is pushing for his father to join him on stage at the opening of the Invictus Games in 2027. An insider told The Sun that Harry 'wants it to happen both for the games, and for their relationship. It's his dream to have his father by his side.'

'Invictus always invites Heads of State but Harry wants to go further with Charles involved in the opening ceremony,' the source said. 'They appear to want a reconciliation and the games are a perfect opportunity for them to work alongside each other. The sight of them on stage when it opens would be heartwarming and in the spirit of the occasion.'

The same insider added that people planning the games were 'convinced it will happen' and were already working on a role for the King in the ceremony. None of these plans has been publicly confirmed, and any prediction about how far ahead the monarch can commit is, at best, speculative.

Invictus, the international sporting event Harry founded for wounded, injured and sick service personnel, is arguably his most admired achievement. Sharing a platform there with his father would present not only a united front for veterans, but a carefully staged family thaw.

The Prince of Wales has remained publicly silent on Spare and on Harry's broader media offensive. Friends have briefed that he feels deeply betrayed by the book, particularly by the inclusion of private rows and the description of a physical altercation between the brothers at Nottingham Cottage. Kensington Palace has not commented on Wakeford's claims that Harry is now pining for contact.

Six years after leaving royal life behind, Harry finds himself circling back towards the family he spent so long denouncing. If those close to him are right, the Duke of Sussex now wants something harder to script than a headline or a documentary arc, a way to criticise less, reconcile more, and still live with the stories he has already put in print.