The Prince of Wales has acknowledged that he is not yet familiar with discussing menstrual health but knows it will become an important conversation as Princess Charlotte grows older.

Prince William made the comments during a panel discussion at the SXSW London Festival, where he joined recipients of The Diana Legacy Award to discuss issues affecting young people, including health, education, social mobility and community engagement.

The discussion attracted attention after menstrual equity campaigner Vivi Lin asked the future king whether he felt prepared to talk to his 11-year-old daughter about periods. William responded that it was not a topic he was particularly familiar with but acknowledged it would be an important conversation in the future.

William on Talking to Charlotte About Periods

Lin, founder of the organisation With Red, which works to tackle period stigma and improve menstrual health education, raised the issue during a discussion about challenges facing young people.

According to attendees, William smiled when asked whether he was ready to discuss periods with Charlotte and said he knew the subject would eventually need to be addressed. He added that he would likely seek help from the Princess of Wales when the time came.

The conversation also touched on the continuing stigma surrounding menstrual health. Lin later said she believed William's willingness to discuss the issue publicly could encourage other fathers who may feel uncertain about having similar conversations with their daughters.

She praised the Prince's engagement with the topic and said it was important that public figures acknowledge menstrual health as a normal part of family life rather than something to be avoided.

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Supporting Menstrual Health and Female Athletes

The discussion expanded beyond family life to include broader issues surrounding women's health and wellbeing.

Lin said William demonstrated an understanding of the importance of recognising women's biological cycles and how those considerations can affect education, health and sport. During the conversation, he also spoke about his interest in football and the growing efforts by sports organisations to adapt training programmes to better reflect the needs of female athletes.

The comments reflected William's long-standing support for women's football, where discussions around training, recovery and athlete welfare have become increasingly prominent.

Lin said she was particularly encouraged by William's comments on women's health and sport, describing his understanding of biological cycles and female athlete development as impressive.

Young People, Community and Social Change

The panel also featured Sophie Pender, founder of The 93% Club, a network that supports state-educated students and graduates.

Discussions focused on how younger generations are increasingly using activism, entrepreneurship and community-led initiatives to tackle issues such as inequality, mental health challenges and social division.

William spoke about what he described as a growing loss of human connection in an increasingly digital world. He stressed the importance of face-to-face conversations and maintaining strong local communities, arguing that meaningful personal interaction remains essential despite the rise of smartphones and social media.

The Prince also highlighted the value of grassroots community leaders, describing them as central to the strength of local communities.

Reflecting on the wide range of people he meets through his public role, William said that despite political and social differences, many people ultimately want similar things from life, including safety, good health, opportunity and happiness.