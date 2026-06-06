Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have to downsize from their $14 million Montecito mansion in California, according to a US commentator who claims the couple are struggling to cash in on their royal connection as they once did. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who moved into the property in 2020 after stepping back from royal duties, have not commented on the Montecito rumours, and a representative has reportedly been approached for a response.

The suggestion that their Montecito home could be at risk comes after several years of intense scrutiny over how Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, would fund their new life in the United States. To recall, the couple left the UK four years ago, trading royal engagements and official schedules for commercial deals, media projects and a carefully managed public image. Their California home quickly became a symbol of that reinvention, a sprawling estate that signalled both freedom and financial ambition.

On a recent episode of The Royals Uncensored podcast, American host and Daily Mail columnist Maureen Callahan said she had heard talk that the Sussexes' income streams were under pressure. 'They are having a lot of trouble monetising what they used to monetise, which is their connection to the royal family, which was secrets of the royal family,' Callahan told listeners, according to the Daily Express. 'The information supply has been choked off. So the stories are that they may need to downsize from that $14m Montecito mansion.'

Her claim hinges on a simple idea: when the most valuable commodity you can offer is insider access to the House of Windsor, there is a natural limit to how many revelations the market will bear. After a best‑selling memoir, a high‑profile Netflix documentary series and a string of headline‑making interviews, the Sussex narrative may be harder to refresh.

Montecito Mansion and the Price of Independence

The couple bought their Montecito mansion in 2020, the same year they formally stepped back as working royals. Set among some of California's wealthiest postcodes, the estate is home to the couple and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The price tag was widely reported as $14 million, and upkeep on such a property does not come cheap.

Since then, Harry and Meghan have pieced together a patchwork of ventures to sustain their lifestyle. They signed major content deals with Netflix and Spotify, launched podcasts and appeared on the international speaking circuit. At the time, those contracts were framed as proof that the couple could thrive outside the institution that once defined them.

Not all of those projects have had a smooth run. The Spotify deal ended after one series of Meghan's podcast, Archetypes. The Netflix agreement remains in place but has yet to produce a long list of ongoing hits beyond the initial docuseries and a handful of other titles. None of this proves they are in financial difficulty, but it does explain why questions keep circling around the long‑term sustainability of their Montecito set‑up.

So far, there has been no on‑the‑record response from Harry and Meghan's team specifically addressing the downsize claim. Without their financial records or confirmation from their representatives, talk of being 'forced' to move remains speculation rather than established fact and should be treated with caution.

Acting Rumours and a Changing Brand

The Montecito mansion debate also intersects with another familiar storyline: Meghan Markle's career. Callahan pointed to reporting in the New York Post that Meghan is 'actively looking for acting work,' years after stepping away from Hollywood when she married Harry in 2018.

If correct, it would mark a notable pivot. The duchess has spent much of the past few years positioning herself as a producer, podcaster and lifestyle entrepreneur rather than a returning actress. Callahan described the idea of Meghan auditioning again as 'a far fall from her,' a loaded phrase that reflects how precarious public narratives around status and success can be for the couple.

Acting is only one part of the picture. Meghan launched her new lifestyle brand, As Ever, last year, which appears to be her current priority as she rolls out products. The range includes high‑end items such as luxury preserves, candles and 'flower sprinkles.' The aesthetic is polished, aspirational and thoroughly California.

Yet even here, there has been friction. A resurfaced video from 2016 shows Meghan speaking about her former lifestyle site The Tig during an appearance in Atlanta. 'There are no $100 candles on my site – that's so obnoxious,' she said then, explaining that she wanted products that were 'aspirational girl next door,' something readers could realistically attain.

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Critics have seized on that remark after it emerged that As Ever sells candle gift sets for more than $100. The charge of hypocrisy may be overblown in a world where prices and markets shift, but it underlines the tightrope she walks: part relatable 'girl next door,' part global celebrity building a luxury brand.

For Harry and Meghan, the Montecito mansion has always been more than bricks and stucco. It is a backdrop to their reinvention, a physical expression of the independence they fought for. Whether the latest rumours prove accurate or not, the questions they raise about how long the couple can rely on royal‑adjacent fame as a business model are not going away any time soon.