Prince William admitted on Thursday that he still slips out on motorbikes 'quietly' and 'in disguise' during a visit to Norfolk Blood Bikes near his Anmer Hall home, revealing a habit that has long unsettled Kate Middleton. The Prince of Wales made the remark while looking over a 25-strong collection of bikes and vehicles used to deliver vital medical supplies, and he also praised the volunteers who keep the service moving.

The couple's disagreement over William's riding is not new. Kate spoke about it years ago, and her language was blunt enough to leave little room for doubt. In 2015, when George was two and Charlotte was still a baby, she said of her husband's motorbike that 'it always fills me with horror when he goes out on it.'

Prince William has admitted that he puts on a disguise to venture out for a hobby, despite Kate's disapproval https://t.co/wM1ggX0QZy pic.twitter.com/46HggKCPwy — Daily Star (@dailystar) June 12, 2026

'I'm terrified. Hopefully, I'm going to keep George off it,' she added. It was the sort of royal aside that sounded unexpectedly ordinary, which may be why it stuck.

William's remarks in Norfolk had a lighter tone, but they also confirmed that the hobby never entirely disappeared. Looking at the motorcycles arranged in their livery, he said, 'I love bike, I do still ride now and again, quietly.'

Then, with a conspiratorial nod, he added, 'Disguise.' The word landed like a wink, but it also told its own story. Even a prince, it seems, can still want a bit of anonymity when he is doing something he enjoys.

Prince William, Kate and the Risk He Never Quite Left Behind

For someone who has spent much of adult life under formal scrutiny, motorbiking has always carried a slightly rebellious edge for William. It is not hard to see why Kate has never warmed to it.

The danger is obvious, and in a family with three children, the arithmetic of risk changes. He has since reduced how much he rides for the sake of his family, and that seems to have become part of the compromise. Not a surrender, exactly. More a quiet recalibration.

William addressed the point directly in 2018 at the Isle of Man TT races, where he said, 'I'm a dad of three. I have to tone it down. I miss big trips. For me, biking was always about being with everybody else.'

That is a revealing line because it strips away the glamour. For him, the appeal was never just the machine. It was the company, the shared journey, the open road and the easy fellowship that comes with it. Parenthood, predictably, changed the scale.

Inside Prince William's 'Great Escape' Away From Pressures of Family, Feuds and Pressure of Becoming King https://t.co/Pwsxz2yNdC pic.twitter.com/m5y2vMCYfO — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) June 6, 2026

He still found room for the hobby, though. During a visit to Triumph Motorcycles in Hinckley in 2018, the then 35-year-old prince tried the Triumph Tiger 1200 after dressing in protective gear and leathers.

Afterwards he described the ride as 'very nice' although 'not long enough.' Even in that brief outing, the contrast was clear. The thrill remained, but it was now contained, supervised and carefully rationed.

Prince William and the Family Worry That Followed Him

William obtained his motorcycle licence in 2002, when he was 19, and a few years later he and Prince Harry embarked on a charity motorbike rally through South Africa. The off-road route stretched for 1,000 miles and raised £500,000 for good causes.

That journey belonged to another phase of royal life, when the two brothers were still often described as inseparable and the future looked less constrained by family duties and public caution.

He was not the only member of the royal family to worry about the habit. King Charles reportedly raised concerns when William and Harry were younger, saying at a reception in St James's Palace, 'I always worry about them. It's about other cars not being able to see you. I'm always telling my sons that.'

It was a practical warning rather than a melodramatic one, and perhaps that is why it still fits. Motorbikes invite risk in a way that even palace life cannot smooth away.

At Norwich University Hospital, William used the visit to do what royals often do when they are at their best, which is to make the people in front of them feel seen. He told the bikers, 'It's a crucial part of the community, not many people understand the network. You guys provide such a crucial link to what goes on. You guys are amazing.'

It was a straightforward tribute, but it also underscored the oddity at the centre of the story. A future king who likes to vanish into a helmet and a back road, even for a little while, still found himself talking about the people whose quiet work keeps the country running.