Dame Prue Leith's husband, retired fashion designer John Playfair, called medics in Yorkshire when the 'Great British Bake Off' star suddenly lost part of her vision and began speaking in jumbled sentences, fearing she was having a stroke. The 86-year-old was rushed by ambulance to Harrogate Hospital, where scans later confirmed it was a severe migraine rather than a stroke, Leith revealed in her 'Prue's News' column for The Oldie.

She said half her sight disappeared before her speech turned into what she described as an 'incomprehensible jumble of disconnected words'. Playfair, fearing the worst, sought urgent medical help.

Leith wrote that she had initially assumed it was a routine migraine while the couple were away in Yorkshire. When her vision went and her words stopped making sense, Playfair phoned their doctor, who advised calling an ambulance immediately.

A CT scan at Harrogate Hospital ruled out a stroke, according to the medical team who treated her. Doctors told her she had suffered a particularly severe migraine, the kind that can closely mimic a major neurological event, as detailed in Leith's column for The Oldie. She highlighted how easily such symptoms can be mistaken for a stroke and how important it was that her husband acted quickly.

Who Is John Playfair

Read more Bake off Star Prue Leith Rushed to Hospital After Speech Turned Into a Jumble as Husband Feared the Worst Bake off Star Prue Leith Rushed to Hospital After Speech Turned Into a Jumble as Husband Feared the Worst

Playfair is a retired English fashion designer and tailor who has spent most of his life out of the spotlight compared with his wife. He and Leith have been together since 2011, meeting at a dinner party several years after the death of her first husband, writer and property developer Rayne Kruger, who died in 2002 aged 80.

Leith had been widowed for eight years and had not expected to feel romantically drawn to anyone else, before finding herself unexpectedly interested in Playfair across the table.

Leith has said she felt self-conscious about their age gap at the start, being 70 to his 64, worrying he might change his mind once he realised she was older. He did not, and the relationship deepened before the couple married in Scotland in 2016, when Leith was 76 and Playfair 70. She has joked the location was chosen because she wanted him in a kilt and he refused to wear one south of the border.

A Cotswolds Life and 11 Grandchildren

Leith and Kruger, who married in 1974, had two children: son Danny Kruger, who became a Conservative MP, and adopted daughter Li-Da, who was adopted from Cambodia and became a filmmaker. Leith and Playfair have no children together, but between them have 11 grandchildren, five of Leith's and six of Playfair's. She has said he wins them over with 'dangerous toys' such as trikes and motorbikes.

The couple initially kept separate homes about a mile apart in the Cotswolds even after marrying, before designing and building a home together in Moreton-in-Marsh, Gloucestershire, moving in around 2020. The property now also serves as a filming location for Prue Leith's Cotswold Kitchen.

'I Absolutely Adore Him'

Leith has spoken about the relationship, saying in a 2026 interview that she 'absolutely adores' Playfair and citing his curiosity as central to their bond. She has said her own bold personal style owes much to him, revealing that he buys many of her clothes and built her a 'necklace wall' at home to display her jewellery collection.

He has occasionally appeared alongside her on television, including a 2025 appearance on This Morning where he joked about wanting one of her outfits for their 'dressing up box'.

That same steadiness was in evidence in Yorkshire when Playfair realised something was wrong with his wife. His decision to call for medical help, after her vision and speech suddenly failed, meant she received prompt treatment, even though the diagnosis ultimately proved less serious than initially feared. For Leith, the scare served as a reminder of the fragility of health and of the man who, without hesitation, made the call that could have saved her life.