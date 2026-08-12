Paris Jackson has called off her engagement to music producer Justin Long, saying she 'needed to make a choice to be happy' and has now revealed it was the second time she has ended plans to marry.

Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the 28-year-old singer said the July 2025 split was less a sudden break than a long, difficult realisation. She said she could not stay in the relationship.

Why Paris Jackson Called off Her Second Engagement

The daughter of Michael Jackson had announced her engagement to Long in December 2024 after around two years of dating. By July 2025 the relationship was over, and when paparazzi photos showed her in tears, Jackson confirmed on X they were 'breakup tears' without explaining further.

On the 12 August episode of Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy, she said the split was not a single dramatic moment but a slow, uncomfortable clarity. Jackson said she had tried to end the relationship several times before finally doing so.

A 'Good Person' Isn't Always 'My Person'

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Jackson said the breakup made her examine what she actually needed from a partner rather than what looked good on paper. She described leaning on a 'whole council of people', including therapists, a clinical psychologist, a coach and close friends, whose questions eventually led her to conclude 'my answers weren't good enough'.

'Just because someone is a good person doesn't mean they're my person, and I have to be happy,' she said. 'I realise that my non-negotiables are allowed to be non-negotiables. If these big major needs are not being met, it doesn't matter that you're a good person and you're not gonna cheat on me. That's not a reason to stay.'

The Secret First Engagement

Jackson also disclosed that the Long split was not her first broken engagement. 'This is also my second engagement that I called off,' she told Cooper, explaining that years earlier she had been secretly engaged while she and her then partner were 'strung out on drugs'.

She did not name the former fiancé, but said the engagement ring had been bought 'with my money without me knowing', adding: 'The love was so real for me in that first one.'

Addiction, Relapse Fears and a Breaking Point

Jackson has previously spoken publicly about addiction to heroin and alcohol and has marked milestones in sobriety on social media. On the podcast she repeated that she believes even 'a hit of weed or a drink' could lead her back to heroin, describing how earlier attempts to moderate her drinking and marijuana use after quitting harder drugs eventually failed and led to a 'breaking point'.

What Paris Jackson Wants Next

Looking ahead, Jackson said her standards for future relationships have changed. 'I'm not willing to overlook a bunch of things,' she said. 'The bar can be raised a bit because it's historically been very low.'

She said she is no longer troubled by public scrutiny of her relationships, having grown up with people writing about her love life. Asked whether she is currently seeing anyone, she offered only two words: 'I'm happy.'