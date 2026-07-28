Laura Beaumont, the children's television writer who shared more than four decades of marriage with Bill Oddie, has come into renewed focus following the broadcaster's death at the age of 85.

Beaumont established her own career writing for children's television while also becoming one of Oddie's long-time creative collaborators.

According to previous reports, Oddie credited her as a 'terrific support' during his well-documented health challenges.

Oddie's agent, David Foster, announced the television star's death on Monday, describing him as 'the country's best-loved birder.'

In a statement, Foster paid tribute to Oddie's work as a broadcaster, comedian, writer, musician and conservationist before asking for privacy for his family, including Beaumont and daughters Bonnie, Kate and Rosie.

Who Is Laura Beaumont?

Laura Beaumont is a British writer, illustrator, songwriter and former actress best known for her work on children's television programmes, including Bob the Builder and Fireman Sam.

She has also contributed to children's books, television scripts and other family entertainment projects, building a successful career in children's programming before becoming widely recognised as Bill Oddie's wife.

According to reports, Beaumont met Oddie at a TV Times Christmas party in 1976, and the couple married in 1983.

Their shared interest in storytelling and wildlife shaped much of their life together.

Even their honeymoon reflected Oddie's passion for nature, with the couple travelling to Papua New Guinea to film the BBC wildlife special Oddie in Paradise, according to reports.

A Creative Partnership Beyond Marriage

Beaumont and Oddie worked together on a wide range of creative projects throughout their marriage.

They collaborated on children's books, television scripts, comedy and drama projects, puppet shows and film ideas.

While Oddie became the public face of programmes including The Goodies, Springwatch and Birding with Bill Oddie, Beaumont focused on writing and creative development.

How Laura Beaumont Supported Bill Oddie

Beyond their professional collaborations, Beaumont supported Oddie through the health challenges he discussed publicly during his later years.

The presenter spoke openly about living with bipolar disorder and clinical depression, becoming one of Britain's earliest high-profile figures to discuss mental illness publicly.

In 2020, he also revealed that he had survived an 'almost fatal' episode of lithium toxicity.

According to previous reports, Oddie credited Beaumont with helping him through those difficult periods, describing her as a 'terrific support'.

She continued to support him as he wrote, made public appearances and campaigned for wildlife conservation in the years that followed.

Read more 'He Made Everyone Love Nature': Fans Share Heartbreaking Tributes as Bill Oddie Dies Aged 85 'He Made Everyone Love Nature': Fans Share Heartbreaking Tributes as Bill Oddie Dies Aged 85

Bill Oddie's Family

Laura Beaumont and Bill Oddie had one daughter together, Rosie Oddie, who performs under the stage name Rosie Bones.

Beaumont also became stepmother to Oddie's daughters from his first marriage to jazz singer Jean Hart.

Kate Hardie established a career as an actress, while Bonnie Oddie became a choreographer and dance teacher.

In announcing Oddie's death, Foster said his thoughts were with Beaumont, Bonnie, Kate and Rosie, adding that the family had requested privacy during their bereavement.

Laura Beaumont's Life With Bill Oddie

Interest in Laura Beaumont has grown since Bill Oddie's death, with readers seeking to learn more about the children's television writer who shared much of the broadcaster's personal and professional life.

Alongside her own work in children's television, Beaumont collaborated with Oddie on numerous creative projects and supported him through the health challenges he publicly discussed in later life.

Their marriage, family life and professional partnership have attracted renewed attention following the announcement of his death.