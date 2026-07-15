Carol Vorderman thought the worst was over after leaving hospital following a fall that left her unconscious for around 20 minutes. Instead, what followed was weeks of persistent dizziness that made everyday activities difficult and left her searching for answers.

The former Countdown presenter said the lingering symptoms continued long after the concussion itself had begun to heal. It was only when specialists diagnosed her with benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV) that they were able to treat the problem using the Epley manoeuvre, a simple series of head movements that she said brought almost immediate relief.

By sharing her experience, Vorderman hopes others will recognise that ongoing dizziness after a head injury should not simply be accepted as part of recovery. Doctors say BPPV is one of the most common causes of vertigo and is often highly treatable once correctly diagnosed.

Why the Dizziness Didn't Go Away

Although Vorderman was discharged from hospital after treatment for her concussion, she said the spinning sensation continued for weeks, affecting her balance and making normal daily life difficult.

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Concerned that the symptoms were not improving, she sought further medical advice. Specialists eventually identified BPPV, a condition that develops when tiny calcium crystals inside the inner ear become displaced and interfere with the body's balance system. Head injuries and concussions are among the recognised causes.

The diagnosis also explained why the dizziness had persisted even though the original head injury itself was healing.

The Simple Treatment That Changed Everything

Once BPPV had been identified, doctors treated Vorderman using the Epley manoeuvre.

The procedure involves carefully moving a patient's head through a sequence of positions to guide the displaced crystals back to the part of the inner ear where they no longer trigger vertigo. Although the treatment takes only a few minutes, it can bring rapid relief for many people experiencing BPPV. According to the NHS, some patients may require the manoeuvre more than once before symptoms fully resolve.

Vorderman described the improvement as almost immediate after weeks of uncertainty, saying she was surprised that such a straightforward procedure resolved symptoms that had continued long after her hospital stay.

What Vorderman Wants Others to Know

Vorderman said she decided to speak publicly because many people may not realise that persistent dizziness after a head injury can have an identifiable and treatable cause.

Medical experts advise anyone experiencing ongoing vertigo following a fall or concussion to seek professional assessment rather than attempting to diagnose or treat themselves. While BPPV is one of the most common causes of post-traumatic vertigo, dizziness after a head injury should always be medically evaluated to rule out more serious complications.

For Vorderman, the biggest surprise was not the accident itself but what came afterwards. What she assumed was simply part of recovering from a concussion turned out to be a common inner-ear condition—and relief came from a treatment lasting only a few minutes. Her experience serves as a reminder that persistent symptoms should not be ignored, even when the original injury appears to be healing.