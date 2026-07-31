Fresh controversy has erupted within the UFO disclosure movement after researcher UAP Gerb made a series of allegations against former Pentagon official Luis Elizondo, claiming he may have previously helped protect classified UFO programmes before emerging as one of the public faces of disclosure.

The claims, made during an interview with journalist Ross Coulthart, have not been independently verified and remain allegations. Elizondo has strongly rejected the accusations, arguing they are based on false information rather than evidence.

UAP Gerb Claims a Familiar Pattern Is Returning

During the interview, UAP Gerb claimed there were persistent allegations that Elizondo could be taking on a senior role connected to the US government's handling of UAP disclosure. According to him, such a development would be harmful to efforts aimed at achieving full transparency.

He argued that the current situation resembles events surrounding the public launch of the modern disclosure movement in 2017, when Elizondo became widely known following reports about the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Programme, commonly known as AATIP.

According to Gerb, this earlier effort represented what he described as a controlled or limited disclosure campaign rather than complete transparency.

He stated in the podcast, 'This is detrimental to the disclosure process. This is extremely concerning.'

Despite making those claims, Gerb repeatedly stressed that he was relaying allegations rather than presenting proven facts. He also noted he was careful with his wording because the claims had not been substantiated.

The Main Allegation Centres on Programme Protection

The most serious allegation raised during the discussion involved Elizondo's reported role before leaving government service.

Gerb claimed there were longstanding allegations suggesting Elizondo had worked in technology protection and programme protection connected to legacy UAP programmes before becoming a public advocate for disclosure.

However, when challenged about evidence, Gerb stopped short of accusing Elizondo directly of a cover up. Instead, he clarified his position by saying, 'I'm not accusing him of a cover up. I'm relaying allegations.'

He also questioned whether Elizondo had been as open about crash retrieval and reverse engineering programmes as many supporters believe.

Importantly, no documentary evidence was presented during the interview to support these allegations. The discussion relied on unnamed sources and claims that have not been independently verified.

Luis Elizondo Pushes Back Against the Claims

Elizondo responded publicly soon after the interview, rejecting the allegations and criticising both Gerb and Ross Coulthart for giving airtime to what he described as inaccurate information.

He claimed he had previously offered Gerb his personal phone number so questions could be discussed directly rather than through public speculation. According to Elizondo, that opportunity was never used.

During his response, he said, 'If you want to know what's wrong with the UFO community, you have people out there, and by the way, yes, I'm addressing you who lied, to look in the mirror.'

He further argued that individuals claiming access to classified information without proof were damaging public confidence in the subject.

Elizondo also urged media organisations covering the topic to carry out greater due diligence before publishing controversial allegations, particularly given the growing public interest in UAP investigations.