Péter Magyar has just been named as Hungary's new prime minister after Viktor Orbán conceded defeat following the latter's 16-year term. Magyar's Tisza Party secured a landslide win after receiving around 51 to 55 per cent of the votes against Orbán's Fidesz Party.

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Magyar's win is now being described as historic, especially since he worked in Orbán's administration for two decades before breaking away in 2024. Beyond his political career, his personal life has largely been kept from public view until now.

A Look Back at His Childhood

Magyar was born in 1981 in Budapest, Hungary. Based on his posts, Magyar appears to have had a happy childhood. Days before his election victory, he shared a throwback photo of himself as a young child.

In his caption, Magyar referenced his desire to run as a representative candidate even as a child. 'When I was just a little boy... With Ilona Nyúl at my grandparents' housing estate in 1985. I wish you lots of sprinklers and fertile eggs! P.S.: I'm running as a representative candidate here,' he wrote.

A Not-So-Amicable Divorce

Magyar was married to former Hungarian Justice Minister Judit Varga for 17 years before the couple separated in 2023. Varga accused her ex-husband of physical and verbal abuse. Magyar denied the allegations, saying they were part of a campaign to destroy his reputation.

Speaking to the Guardian in 2024, Magyar said he believed the timing of the allegations was politically motivated, designed to undermine his emerging opposition movement before it could gain traction.

A December 2020 police report, first reported by Hungarian outlet HVG and later published in full by Mandiner in April 2024, detailed Magyar's alleged aggressive and intimidating behaviour towards Varga during a heated argument. Magyar said the police report contained false statements and called its publication a criminal act. Years later, Magyar released secret recordings alleging corruption within the government during a call with Varga.

'Fantastic Three Sons'

The post by Péter Magyar wishing a merry Christmas in the company of his children became the most liked Hungarian post of all times on Facebook. 153 000 reactions. More then Biden+Trudeau. Whatever Meta is doing with the Magyar campaign, it is getting curiouser and curiouser. pic.twitter.com/JRUjWY70hZ — Csaba Tóth 🇸🇴 (@tothcsabatibor) December 28, 2024

Magyar has three sons with Varga. The former couple share joint custody of their children. During an interview, Magyar referred to his boys as his 'fantastic three sons.' Photos of his children are rarely shared on social media, though in 2024 Magyar shared a photo with two of his sons over the holiday period.

Evelin Vogel Relationship

Following his separation from Varga, Magyar began a relationship with Evelin Vogel. Their current relationship status has not been publicly confirmed. Earlier this year, the couple found themselves at the centre of a 'honey trap' controversy.

Magyar accused Vogel of luring him into a 'honey trap' and claimed she was involved in a blackmail attempt against him. Vogel, in turn, accused Magyar of being aggressive.

On 30 December 2025, Magyar posted a throwback photo with his late grandfather and wrote a lengthy caption alongside it. 'In addition to my mother, my girlfriend and my sons, the most vile attacks are received by my grandfather, Ernőss Pál, who passed away more than four years ago, from the authorities,' he wrote. The caption appeared to suggest Magyar was still in a relationship with Vogel at the time.