Prince William is not expected to see Prince Harry during the Sussexes' planned UK return next month, with reports saying the heir to the throne still feels 'deeply betrayed' by his brother. The story centres on the brothers' long-running rift, Harry's July visit with Meghan Markle and their children, and the growing sense that a private reunion is off the table for now.

William And Harry's Royal Rift

The news came after reports said Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children are expected back in the UK in July, with events linked to the countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham. For William, though, the reaction appears to be anything but welcoming, with royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams telling GB News that the Prince of Wales feels 'deeply betrayed' and is unlikely to make time for a meeting.

It is a stark snapshot of where the relationship stands now. The brothers have not been seen together publicly since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022, and Harry's memoir Spare widened the breach by airing grievances that the Palace has never publicly answered in detail.

Whatever was left of the old brotherly bond, if anything, has been buried under years of distrust. It still sounds mad that a royal family so obsessed with appearances cannot even manage a decent private meeting.

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Harry's UK Return And The Stakes

To recall, Harry and Meghan left royal duties in 2020 and settled in California, where they have raised their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Their last family trip to Britain was in 2022, but Meghan and the children have not returned since then, with Harry repeatedly citing security concerns as a major reason for limiting visits.

The reported July trip is being framed around the couple's charitable work and the run-up to Birmingham's hosting of the Invictus Games in 2027.

Harry is also said to be planning meetings with organisations he supports, including WellChild and Scotty's Little Soldiers. That gives the visit a more official shape, but it does not appear to be softening the family tensions behind the scenes.

According to Fitzwilliams, the problem is no longer simply distance, but trust. He told GB News that the King may want to see the children and may well do so, while William is far less likely to share that instinct.

The remark cuts to the heart of the royal mess, which is that one side seems willing to keep the door open, while the other has apparently shut it and thrown away the key.

Why The Standoff Matters

The brothers' rift remains one of the monarchy's most stubborn problems, in part because it keeps spilling into public view. Harry's interviews, the Netflix series and Spare pushed a family dispute onto the world stage, and the latest reports suggest there is still no easy reset. Any reunion, or any refusal to reunite, is now read as a sign of where the royal hierarchy really stands.

If the Sussexes are in Britain in July, the optics of no meeting at all will speak loudly enough on their own. If Charles sees them and William does not, the contrast will be obvious, and probably awkward in the extreme. Royals are experts at controlled symbolism, but this is one of those rare stories where the silence says almost everything.

For now, William is said to remain wary, Harry is preparing for a UK trip that mixes family, charity and Invictus business, and the gap between them still looks wide enough to drive a convoy through.