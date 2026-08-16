Joshua Báez announced himself to Major League Baseball with brutal clarity at Wrigley Field on Saturday, becoming the first player in modern baseball history to hit a home run in each of his first three at-bats and powering the St Louis Cardinals to an 8–4 win over the Chicago Cubs. Called up that morning from Triple-A Memphis, the 23-year-old outfielder needed just one pitch to leave his mark.

Báez arrived in Chicago as one of the hottest power bats in the minor leagues. He had been leading all Triple-A hitters with 34 home runs and had already stacked up four multihomer games this season before the Cardinals decided his time had come. St Louis manager Oliver Marmol threw him straight into the line-up, and within hours Báez had rewritten the record books in a way that seasoned veterans spend careers chasing.

Joshua Báez Makes Instant MLB History

Facing Cubs starter Matthew Boyd, Báez jumped on the first pitch he saw in the majors and launched it an estimated 449 feet into the left-centre bleachers. As he broke into his home run trot, he glanced toward the Cardinals' dugout and flashed a grin that said he knew exactly what he had just done.

'There was a calmness and a smile, like, 'I'm here,' Marmol said afterwards. The manager admitted even he was forced out of his usual game-face routine. 'It's rare for me to pick my head up to enjoy parts of it. He didn't exactly give us an option but to actually take a step back and enjoy the heck out of what was going on there.'

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That first blast might have been enough to justify the hype. What followed made it feel faintly surreal. In his second trip to the plate, Báez pulled a solo shot down the left-field line. In his third, he stayed on an outside pitch and drove it the other way, this time for another home run and more runs batted in. Three different swings, three different locations, three different pitches all gone.

By the time he was done, Báez had five RBIs in his debut and a slice of history that Major League Baseball itself struggled to frame. The league confirmed he is the first player in modern baseball history to hit three home runs in his debut. Officials added they cannot say with certainty whether anyone achieved the feat before 1901 because complete game logs from that era do not exist, so anything before then has to be treated with a degree of scepticism.

From the opposing dugout, there was no attempt to downplay what had just happened.

'He hit three different pitches for home runs. He had a great game. He beat us for sure,' Cubs manager Craig Counsell said, sounding more resigned than irritated.

Family, Record Books and What Joshua Báez Means for St Louis

If the numbers sounded like something out of a video game, the scene around Báez was disarmingly ordinary. Around 30 members of his family had travelled to Wrigley Field for his first day in the majors, including his mother, Yris. They stayed on the field for photographs afterwards, lingering in the rain and wrapping their arms around a player who might not entirely believe his own stat line just yet.

'It's just unreal,' Báez said. 'To not only get a hit, but three home runs? It's crazy.'

It is one thing to be hot in Triple-A, quite another to carry that swing into the teeth of big-league pitching. Yet Báez's performance did not come out of nowhere. His 34 home runs for Memphis were already leading all Triple-A hitters at the time of his call-up, and the four multihomer games on his 2024 ledger hinted at the sort of streaky, terrifying power that can flip a game in a couple of innings.

The Cardinals have not been shy about dipping into their farm system this year. Báez is the ninth player to make his major league debut for St Louis this season, a reminder of a club quietly leaning into a younger core while trying to stay competitive. Most rookies are eased in, given pinch-hit appearances and late-inning cameos. Báez bypassed the apprenticeship and walked straight into the spotlight.

His home run binge also stitched his name into a long and oddly specific thread of Cardinals history. He is the 11th St Louis player to homer in his first career at-bat, the first since Lane Thomas managed it in 2019. He is also the sixth Cardinal to go deep on the first pitch he ever saw in the majors. The last to do that was pitcher Adam Wainwright in 2006, which tells you how rarely everything lines up quite this neatly.

What happens next will be less cinematic. Pitchers will adjust. Scouting reports will tighten. The league will test whether Báez is a viral story or a long-term problem for opposing teams. For one wet afternoon in Chicago, though, with his family on the field and a manager struggling not to stare, a 23-year-old from Triple-A turned his debut into something that felt bigger than a single August game.