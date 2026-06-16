Fresh claims about unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs), alleged UFO and extraterrestrial encounters, and government secrecy emerged from a high-profile Capitol Hill briefing last week. Leading UFO investigators, scientists and whistle-blowers attended the event.

Among those present was Joshua Golembeske, lead UFO investigator and head of content at Gaia.com, as well as host of 'Cosmic Disclosure.' Speaking after the event, Golembeske described what he characterised as a significant shift in both the tone and substance of discussions surrounding UAP disclosure.

Aliens Could Be Everywhere

The Capitol Hill event touched on many intriguing subjects about UFOs and UAPs. However, what Golembeske revealed in an exclusive interview with Vice was even more shocking.

'I spoke directly with a former member of the UAP Task Force who told me something wild,' Golembeske said. 'She believes she may have encountered two extraterrestrials in public. They were humanoid enough to blend in, wore disguises, but when they revealed their eyes, something was clearly off.'

According to Golembeske, the former official claimed the account had been corroborated through contacts familiar with the matter.

'She confirmed the story through her own contacts — there are NHI living in certain locations in the US, human enough to walk around undetected. I need more evidence before I'd call it confirmed truth, but it's a stunning development,' he added.

The briefing reportedly featured discussions on what attendees described as growing evidence of non-human intelligence, or NHI, a term increasingly used by government officials and researchers in place of more traditional references to extraterrestrial life. Golembeske argued that the language being used in official circles reflects a broader understanding of the phenomenon.

'We're not just dealing with little green men from another planet,' he said. 'There are likely multiple distinct phenomena happening simultaneously.'

Concerns Over Secrecy and Disclosure Intensify

Beyond claims of possible encounters with non-human beings, Golembeske said the atmosphere at the Capitol Hill gathering was marked by serious concerns over secrecy and alleged efforts to suppress information.

'The energy in the room was dead serious across the board,' he described.

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Among the issues raised were allegations that whistle-blowers face intimidation and that individuals connected to historical UAP programmes have disappeared from public view.

'Whistle-blowers are being threatened. Scientists connected to legacy UAP programs are vanishing — General McCasland among them. And unnamed officials are actively trying to get President Trump to shut disclosure down,' Golembeske claimed.

He declared the stakes as unprecedented, adding, 'In my opinion, this is the biggest story in human history.'

The terminology discussed during the briefing also reflected what participants described as an expanding framework for understanding unexplained phenomena. Terms such as 'non-human intelligence', 'sentient plasmoid life' and 'bipedal type life' have increasingly appeared in discussions surrounding UAP investigations, signalling a departure from conventional extraterrestrial narratives.

Perhaps the most striking assertion made by Golembeske concerned alleged physical evidence. Asked whether governments possess recovered materials linked to non-human intelligence, he was unequivocal.

'One hundred percent,' he said. 'I believe we have both craft and bodies in our possession.'

While Golembeske's revelations and many of the claims discussed at the briefing remain unverified and continue to be disputed by sceptics, the event highlights the growing momentum behind calls for greater transparency regarding UAP investigations and the possibility of phenomena that challenge current scientific understanding.