After nearly a decade as Marvel's friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man, Tom Holland is beginning to look beyond Peter Parker's future. While the actor is preparing for the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, he has also opened up about what the franchise could look like once his time in the role eventually comes to an end.

According to recent interviews, Holland is already thinking about how the next generation of Spider-Man characters could be introduced to audiences.

Holland first appeared as Peter Parker in 2016's Captain America: Civil War and has since become one of the defining faces of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With Brand New Day set to continue his story, questions have grown about how long he intends to remain under the mask.

Rather than focusing solely on his own future, the British actor appears interested in helping shape what comes next.

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Holland Eyes a New Generation of Spider-Heroes

Recent reports indicate that Holland would welcome a transition toward other characters from Spider-Man lore.

Among the names he has mentioned are Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen and Spider-Woman, all of whom have become popular figures in comics and animated projects.

Instead of seeing the role as ending abruptly, Holland reportedly envisions a handover that introduces a successor while maintaining continuity within the Marvel universe, per ComicBook.com.

Speaking to Empire for its July 2026 issue, the actor said, 'Whether that is Miles Morales or a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman or something like that, I would love to be a part of setting up the next chapter.'

He added that he would be satisfied if he could help introduce and support a new generation of Spider-Man characters in the same way Robert Downey Jr., who played Iron Man, helped usher him into the Marvel Cinematic Universe before stepping away from the franchise.

'Whatever that looks like, I don't know. But if I could do what Downey did for me, then I would be so content swinging off into the sunset,' as shared by SYFY.

Owen Cooper Emerges as a Surprise Name

While discussing the future of the franchise, the 30-year-old actor from Kingston upon Thames also pointed to a specific young actor who caught his attention. Reports from interviews released this week reveal that he believes Owen Cooper could be a strong fit for the Spider-Man world someday.

Holland told Esquire, 'Owen Cooper would be awesome. Obviously he's super-talented and the talk of the town right now,' suggesting that Marvel could opt to introduce an entirely new and lesser-known performer to take on the role in future, according to USA Today.

Cooper, 16, has become one of the entertainment industry's most talked-about young performers following his breakout success in the acclaimed Netflix drama series Adolescence.

His rapid rise has sparked interest from both viewers and industry insiders, making the British teen actor a notable name in conversations about future blockbuster roles.

What Comes Next for Spider-Man?

For now, Holland remains firmly attached to the franchise. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to arrive in theatres on 31 July and is expected to launch a fresh chapter for Peter Parker following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The upcoming film is being positioned as a new beginning rather than a farewell. However, Holland's willingness to discuss life after Spider-Man suggests he is already thinking about the character's long-term legacy.