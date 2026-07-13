A federal grand jury is investigating allegations that United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain pressured a senior union official to secure benefits for his fiancée and her sister, according to internal union communications first reported by Bloomberg News on 12 July.

The timing could hardly be worse for the union's 400,000 members. They are preparing to elect a president in a six-way race this autumn while the leadership they pay for fights a federal legal battle funded, in part, by their dues.

Fain denied the claims on 12 July and vowed, 'We are going to fight back hard.'

Fourth UAW President Tied to a Federal Probe

The pattern is hard to ignore. Fain is the fourth UAW president in recent years connected to a Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation, according to The Detroit News. His predecessors Dennis Williams and Gary Jones went to prison on charges including embezzlement of union funds, and federal agents also examined Rory Gamble without bringing charges.

Fain won the presidency in 2023 on a promise to close that chapter for good. Three years later, the man elected to end the corruption era is inside a grand jury fight of his own, although no charges have been filed and federal probes can end without any.

What Investigators Are Examining

The allegations centre on claims that Fain sought a financial bonus for his fiancée and pushed a worker's compensation claim for her sister. He then allegedly retaliated against Vice President Rich Boyer, who refused to approve the benefits, by stripping him of his role as chief negotiator with Stellantis, a department covering roughly 40,000 members.

The grand jury has subpoenaed the union's court-appointed monitor, Neil Barofsky, whose report filed last month in the US District Court in Detroit found Fain acted improperly in matters involving people close to him. Barofsky's lead counsel wrote in an 18 June email, reviewed by Reuters, that the monitor withheld its findings 'out of deference' to the DOJ investigation.

A lawyer representing the UAW said the union itself is not the subject of the grand jury inquiry. The US Attorney's Office in Detroit said department policy prevents it from confirming or denying an investigation exists.

An Election Subplot Turning Combustible

Fain and Boyer are set to face off in this autumn's election, and each accuses the other of abusing his position to benefit family. Fain claims Boyer 'fed the monitor false allegations' to swing the vote, and says Barofsky holds a political grudge dating back to the union's 2024 call for a ceasefire in Gaza. Boyer publicly dismissed the accusations as a deflection.

Why Members' Money Is on the Line

The stakes reach well beyond the ballot. The UAW is running organising drives and managing relations with Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis, the carmakers where Fain's 2023 strike won record pay rises. A leadership consumed by subpoenas and campaign warfare risks a weaker hand at the bargaining table, where members' wages, pensions, and job security are decided.

The union has been under federal oversight since a 2020 settlement that resolved the earlier corruption scandal. Whatever the grand jury concludes, members' dues will help cover the union's legal costs along the way.

For 400,000 workers, this autumn's vote is no longer just about who leads them. It is about whether the reform era they were promised ever truly arrived.