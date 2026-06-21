Meghan Markle is facing fresh claims that her lifestyle label As Ever could be 'bankrupt by year's end,' with tabloid reports in the US and UK alleging the Duchess of Sussex is staring at a potential $5 million loss on unsold stock in California. The speculation, which also drags Prince Harry into the mess by suggesting he has blown much of his inheritance on the brand, is being vigorously denied by her team.

As Ever launched in 2025 as Meghan's big post-royal business play, a glossy lifestyle brand leaning heavily on her fame and carefully curated image. The first drops of jams, teas, baking mixes and flower sprinkles sold out in minutes, prompting glowing coverage and a swift restock. Encouraged by that initial rush, Meghan is said to have dramatically scaled up production and expanded the line, only to find that the follow-up demand did not match the hype.

As Ever's Overstock Problem and Slumping Web Traffic

The news came after several outlets, including the Daily Mail and Page Six, reported that a technical glitch on As Ever's website in January 2026 briefly exposed the scale of its inventory. Page Six said the site showed about 650,190 units of unsold stock in the system, a number that immediately set off alarm bells for industry watchers.

The worry is not only how much is left, but how long it will last. Many of As Ever's products, from jams and teas to those heavily promoted flower sprinkles jars, are perishable or at least best‑by sensitive. The Daily Mail and Woman's Day have both claimed that if Meghan cannot shift most of that stock before the end of summer, she could be forced to write off as much as $5 million in goods.

For context, it was As Ever's early burst of success that prompted the scale‑up. After the launch collections reportedly sold out in minutes, Meghan ordered around ten times the original quantities for later runs and added new premium products, including a rosé wine that also appeared to vanish from the site almost immediately. By August 2025, buoyed by those headline‑grabbing sell‑outs, the business had expanded again.

On paper it looked like the classic celebrity‑brand fairy tale. In reality, the numbers now appear far knottier. The 650,190‑unit stock figure has not been confirmed by the company, but it is the one critics keep returning to.

Traffic is another problem. Newsweek reported that As Ever's US web visits fell from roughly 180,000 in December 2025 to 61,500 by April 2026. That is not catastrophic for a niche lifestyle brand, but it is a sharp comedown from launch fever. Fewer visitors usually means fewer checkouts, and fewer checkouts mean more boxes sitting in a warehouse somewhere in California.

'Bankrupt By Year's End' and Claims Harry Has 'Blown' His Inheritance

The most alarmist claims are coming from Woman's Day, which, citing unnamed sources, has warned that As Ever could be 'bankrupt by the end of the year' if Meghan Markle cannot clear her shelves. The outlet casts the situation as more than a business stumble, suggesting it could become a serious money pit for the Sussexes.

'Meghan just can't move enough product and she can't expect to sell things at full price with shortened expiration dates,' one insider told the magazine. 'Unless she and Harry have some miracle up their sleeve, there might be no saving this business.'

The same source pushed for an aggressive clear‑out that Meghan is said to resist. 'She should hold a sale but she knows she's going to be wrecked over it. It's kicking the can down the road though because it's tick-tock on that As Ever stock,' they added. The message is blunt, almost gleefully harsh, painting a picture of a venture running on borrowed time.

Prince Harry is pulled into the drama too. Woman's Day claims the Duke is 'devastated', alleging he has 'blown most of his inheritance on what's becoming clear are nothing more than passion projects'. It is a sweeping assertion, especially given that neither Harry nor Meghan has released any figures on how much of his personal wealth has gone into As Ever or their other ventures.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly.

Even so, the narrative has proven sticky. It feeds into a wider scepticism around the couple's post‑royal life, where every podcast, book deal or brand launch is read as either slick strategy or desperate overreach. In that climate, a glitchy inventory count can be seized on as evidence of hubris, and an ordinary drop in web traffic can be spun into 'bankrupt by year's end' in the space of a couple of tabloid cycles.

Meghan's Camp Pushes Back at 'Groundhog Day' Doom

Amid the noise, one on‑the‑record voice has cut through. Meghan Markle's representative, speaking to Page Six, tore into the latest As Ever collapse stories and singled out Daily Mail columnist Alison Boshoff.

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'The problem with all of these repetitive Alison Boshoff Daily Mail "As ever" doom stories are that they're like Groundhog Day: the same prediction, the same unnamed sources, the same certainty, and somehow we're still waiting for the apocalypse they promised in 2024,' the spokesperson said.

The intervention is notable. The Sussexes do not swat away every hostile headline, so choosing to address claims that As Ever could be bankrupt within months, and that Prince Harry has burned through his inheritance on 'passion projects,' suggests those lines have hit a nerve.

What remains absent, though, are hard numbers from As Ever itself. There are no public accounts, no confirmed valuation of the supposed $5 million in at‑risk stock, and no clear breakdown of what genuinely sold out versus what only looked scarce online. As a result, the saga sits in that familiar grey zone where celebrity business stories often end up, part financial reporting, part soap opera.

One fact is harder to fudge. If As Ever really is sitting on hundreds of thousands of jars, bottles and boxes with looming expiration dates, Meghan Markle will have to shift a serious volume of product, fast, whether through flash sales, heavy discounting, retail tie‑ins or something more creative.

Whether that scramble becomes the collapse her critics keep predicting, or just another round of over‑heated royal‑adjacent drama, is something the numbers will decide long before the commentary does.