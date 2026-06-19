Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's rumoured romance is reportedly facing its first major hurdle, with sources claiming the reality star has grown frustrated with the demands of Formula One life and is questioning whether she can commit to a relationship with the seven-time world champion.

So what could be the reason why Kardashian is ready to 'walk away' from her current relationship? Insiders claim that Kim is only happy to play an F1 WAG momentarily.

Kim 'Bored' Of The F1 WAG Routine

According to a recent report from Heatworld, Kardashian has been enjoying spending time with Hamilton but is allegedly struggling with the realities of dating one of the world's most famous athletes. Insiders claim the SKIMS founder has privately described the lifestyle of a Formula One partner as 'boring' and has become increasingly uncertain about whether she wants to embrace the role long-term.

The latest claims come after months of speculation linking Kardashian and Hamilton. While neither star has publicly confirmed a romance, reports have repeatedly suggested the pair have grown close through mutual friends and shared appearances at high-profile events. The rumours intensified earlier this year when they were spotted attending several fashion and sporting events within weeks of one another.

Kim Kardashian is here in Monaco 🤩#F1 pic.twitter.com/G3Rc69e0mJ — Formula 1 (@F1) June 6, 2026

According to sources, the issue isn't Hamilton himself but the lifestyle that comes with dating a Formula One driver. They claim Kardashian has found the prospect of spending weekends travelling from racetrack to racetrack less glamorous than she initially imagined.

'She is absolutely loving the massive buzz and the shiny new power-couple status that being with Lewis has brought her – especially after all the attention she got in Monaco,' a source shared. 'But she has made it clear that she is absolutely not going to play this game entirely on Lewis' terms.'

'The typical F1 WAG lifestyle of getting in and out of helicopters and sitting in family rooms is boring for her,' they added. 'And the idea that she'd tailor her life around the racing calendar is laughable. She worried their relationship looks like it's revolving too much around Lewis.'

Tensions As Kim Reportedly Refuses To 'Live In Anyone's Shadow'

It is also suggested that the situation has led to tensions between the pair. 'Kim refuses to live in anyone's shadow. She's made it clear that she isn't about to compromise her throne for anyone,' the insider stated. 'If Lewis can't find a way to accommodate her life in their relationship, she's more than ready to walk away before things get any more serious.'

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The timing is particularly significant as Hamilton continues to adapt to one of the biggest changes of his career. After more than a decade with Mercedes, the British driver joined Ferrari for the 2026 Formula One season, a move that has brought increased media attention and pressure. The new chapter has required an even greater focus on training, travel and team commitments.

Neither Kardashian nor Hamilton has commented publicly on the latest claims, and there is no independent confirmation that any ultimatum has been issued. However, the story has generated significant interest because it highlights the challenges that often accompany celebrity relationships, particularly when both individuals maintain global careers and intense public profiles.