New images of former One Direction member Liam Payne have been released by the Argentinian police in the leadup to his untimely death. The star's body was found in Buenos Aires on 16th October, 2024.

The Argentinian police also highlighted one photo that was 'highly significant' in crafting a narrative for the events of his death, and fueled a new theory for what caused it.

Liam Payne Was 'Clean' When Partner Last Saw Him

Payne had been staying in Buenos Aires for 16 days while waiting for his US Visa to be processed. He had been clean by the time his partner, Kate Cassidy, left for Miami on 14th October. Payne kept the company of entrepreneur Rogelio "Roger" Nores, up until his demise.

Soon after Cassidy left, Payne had checked out of the Park Hyatt after allegedly vandalising his room and arguing with hotel staff. He later checked into CasaSur Palermo Hotel, where he plummeted to his death from the third-floor balcony.

Payne repeatedly called the hotel's reception requesting drugs and ordering multiple bottles of Johnny Walker whiskey. In the hotel's reception group chat, hotel manager Gilda Martin instructed staff that 'it's important that we tell him 'no', always kindly and with excuses. This is to stop him from continuing to be aggressive.'

The Leadup to Payne's Tragic End

After checking in, Payne allegedly contacted two escorts after seeing one of their profiles online. The woman received a selfie from him, finding it unbelievable that she was talking to the famous musician.

Despite a language barrier, the escorts had sex with him and were with him for two hours. When they attempted to collect the agreed payment, the aftermath was brutal.

'We told him we only wanted money so he took it and smashed it. He told us he didn't care about the money.' One of the women recounted. 'And then he broke the TV, he punched it. He made us understand that he could smash everything because he knew he could pay for it.'

Photos of Payne's trashed hotel room had previously surfaced online, with the shattered television set visible. The sight was described as 'carnage'.

Read more Liam Payne Smashed £30,000 Rolex and Punched Hotel TV: Escorts Detail One Direction Star's Final Hours Liam Payne Smashed £30,000 Rolex and Punched Hotel TV: Escorts Detail One Direction Star's Final Hours

After the escorts left at 3:30 PM, Roger arrived shortly afterward at 4PM. According to him, Payne did not seem to be under the influence, so he left. Less than an hour afterward, Payne was dead.

How Exactly Did Liam Payne Die?

Five suspects, including Roger, had been charged for crimes related to his death, but 3 of those people including Roger had them dropped.

A toxicology report indicated that Payne was under the influence of alcohol and drugs, including pink cocaine and crack, before his life ended.

While it is likely that Payne had committed suicide, a photo of Payne swinging on a pole in the early morning before his death was deemed 'highly significant' by the Argentinian police, as it demonstrated his upper body strength. This gave credence to the theory that Payne had been trying to climb out of his hotel room before falling to his doom.

The reactions to Payne's death have remained sorrowful. Payne's father Geoff, said his son 'disappeared'.

'He was not in control with what he did.' he says. 'He was not Liam.' Payne left his family, Kate, and a son, Bear, whom he fathered with singer Cheryl in a previous relationship.