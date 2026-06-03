Preston Pippen, the 23-year-old son of NBA legend Scottie Pippen and reality star Larsa Pippen, has broken his silence regarding the emotional toll of his parents' high-profile divorce. Speaking on the reality series 'Calabasas Confidential,' Preston shared how his mother's personal life directly spilled over into his school years.

The young Pippen detailed the intense social scrutiny he faced as a teenager navigating the aftermath of his family's separation. Preston revealed that he was relentlessly trolled in school.

Preston's Schoolmates Used to Mock Him Over Larsa and Future's Relationship

The source of much of this schoolyard torment stemmed from Larsa's highly publicised romantic involvement with the rapper Future. Schoolmates would intentionally play Future's music around him to provoke a reaction.

The constant teasing turned his school environment into a hostile space at a time when his domestic life was already in turmoil.

Larsa has previously defended her timeline regarding the relationship. She maintained that her connection with Future was not an act of infidelity. The reality star insisted that the romance blossomed only after she and Scottie had already separated.

Despite these clarifications, public perception remained unswayed. The internet and schoolyard peers alike continued to troll Preston over the situation. For a 15-year-old trying to maintain a normal teenage life, the nuance of separation timelines mattered very little to his bullies.

Reflecting on the past, Preston admitted that time has given him some perspective. He stated that it is much easier for him to speak openly about the ordeal today.

'My parents got divorced when I was 15, and it was really tough because there was an affair,' Preston said during the fourth and sixth episodes of the Netflix show (h/t Total Pro Sports).

'Kids at school, like my friends, would play music by a rapper that my mom was taking to at the time, and it was just s*****,' he continued. 'I am removed from it now, so it's easy to kind of talk about.'

Why Future Hit On Larsa

The origins of the romance itself have been the subject of industry lore. Rapper and 'Drink Champs' podcast host NORE once shed light on the alleged catalyst behind Future and Larsa's connection.

According to NORE, the entire affair may have started as a personal vendetta. The host claimed that Future had a specific motivation for pursuing the basketball star's wife.

NORE alleged that Future had once approached Scottie Pippen to request a photograph together. The Chicago Bulls legend reportedly declined the request. Seeking retribution for the perceived snub, Future allegedly decided to pursue Larsa.

'I always think of this Future story, Future say he met Scottie Pippen, and Scottie Pippen didn't want to give him a picture, so he f***** his b****,' NORE claimed.

This episode is just one chapter in Larsa's history of controversial relationships with high-profile men. Since her initial split from Scottie, she has consistently made headlines for her dating choices.

Her romantic portfolio includes brief flings and relationships with several notable athletes. She was linked to NBA players Tristan Thompson and Malik Beasley, and later entered a highly scrutinised long-term relationship with Marcus Jordan, the son of Scottie's former teammate Michael Jordan.