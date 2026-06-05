Jessica Alba's relationship with actor Danny Ramirez has reportedly become a new source of friction between the actress and her former husband, Cash Warren, more than a year after the couple announced the end of their 16-year marriage.

According to reports, Warren is unhappy with the public nature of Alba's new romance and views her recent displays of affection toward Ramirez as inappropriate following their divorce.

Alba revealed in an Instagram post in early 2025 that she and Warren had decided to separate after nearly two decades together. At the time, she said the pair would continue forward with 'love and kindness and respect' for one another.

The former couple share three children, daughters Honor and Haven, and son Hayes, and initially appeared committed to maintaining an amicable relationship despite the breakdown of their marriage.

Reportedly Frustrated By Romance

That image of a smooth post-divorce transition has come under fresh scrutiny following reports surrounding Alba's relationship with Ramirez, who is 12 years younger than the actress.

According to Star, Warren, 47, 'maintains he's kept his side of the street clean but Jessica's wrecked all that by ... packing on the PDA with this cheesy new boyfriend of hers and making sure everyone on planet Earth gets a front row ticket,' reveals the source. 'For him, it's totally out of line and proof that she's having some type of midlife crisis.'

The remarks followed social media posts from Ramirez documenting a recent trip to Mexico with Alba. Among the images shared online was a photograph showing the actress kissing Ramirez on the cheek, a moment that quickly attracted attention from fans and entertainment media.

Those close to Alba reportedly see the situation very differently. The same source claimed that the actress believes Warren's reaction stems from his own difficulty moving on after their marriage ended. According to the insider, Alba views any criticism of her relationship as rooted in lingering resentment rather than genuine concern.

It is worth noting that these claims originate from sources, and neither Alba nor Warren has publicly commented on the reported dispute. As a result, the alleged tensions should be treated with caution.

Keeping The Distance

Further signs of strain reportedly emerged during a family milestone last month. According to Page Six, Alba and Warren largely avoided one another while attending the high school graduation of their eldest daughter, Honor, in Los Angeles on 28 May. The outlet reported that the former spouses maintained their distance throughout the event despite both being present to celebrate their daughter's achievement.

While there have been no reports of direct confrontations, the alleged lack of interaction has fuelled speculation that relations between the pair have cooled considerably since their separation.

The source quoted by Star claimed the former couple continue to communicate about their children in a practical and businesslike manner. Any discussions are said to remain focused on parenting responsibilities rather than personal matters.

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That arrangement may help avoid open conflict, but the insider suggested deeper frustrations remain unresolved. According to the source, resentment has developed on both sides despite earlier hopes that the split would remain cordial.

The situation presents a familiar challenge for many high-profile former couples. Public breakups often involve a delicate balancing act among personal healing, co-parenting obligations, and intense public scrutiny. When one party enters a new relationship, particularly one that becomes highly visible online, those pressures can become even more pronounced.