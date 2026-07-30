Nearly six months after Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her Tucson, Arizona home, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos addressed the investigation in an almost half-hour-long interview. On 28 July 2026, the law enforcement official leading the search for the mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie provided specific updates regarding the ongoing efforts.

Speaking on The Sharpe Exchange YouTube channel, Sheriff Nanos discussed the status of the DNA analysis, his perspective on whether she is alive, and directly confronted comments made by the FBI Director concerning investigation delays.

To recall, the search for Nancy Guthrie has been a subject of intense public observation for almost half a year. For readers unfamiliar with the situation, the initial disappearance triggered a multi-agency law enforcement response.

The recent interview broadcast represents a detailed public accounting from the primary official overseeing the case, providing factual clarifications regarding the timeline, specifically detailing how local and federal agencies interacted during the crucial first days of the search.

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Sheriff Refutes FBI Director Over Investigation Delays

The most direct point of procedural clarification during the broadcast centered on the early involvement of federal agents. Sheriff Nanos addressed a previous claim attributed to FBI Director Kash Patel, who suggested the federal agency was kept out for four days. Nanos noted on the record that he has never met or spoken to the head of the FBI.

Following that clarification, the sheriff disputed the timeline presented by Patel. Addressing the claims of early investigation delays, Nanos stated, 'I just think he's misinformed.' He provided a chronological account, stating the Pima County search and rescue team first recognised the nature of the situation and subsequently contacted the local investigative teams.

Once notified, Nanos stated they immediately contacted the violent crime task force. The sheriff asserted that federal representatives were present at that exact stage. The joint law enforcement presence continued into the following morning, with Nanos noting that the combined teams processed the scene early the next day.

'The very next day, within hours of that scene processing, I held a press conference,' Nanos stated. He pointed out visual evidence exists, adding, 'I think everybody has video of it, where myself and the special agent in charge from Phoenix and the agent in charge from Tucson are right there on stage with me to answer any questions.'

Based on this sequence, Sheriff Nanos categorised the concept that the FBI was held off as inaccurate. He reiterated that federal agents were on the ground on day one. Regarding the discrepancy, Nanos theorised that Kash Patel likely heard inaccurate information early on. While acknowledging the FBI Director owes no explanation, Nanos expressed concern that when inaccurate information is put out, it hurts the case.

Task Force Rejects Nancy Guthrie Cold Case

Beyond the jurisdictional timeline, the interview addressed whether the search for Nancy Guthrie has transitioned into a cold case. Among observers, the passage of nearly six months has led to discussions regarding the activity level. Sheriff Nanos explicitly denied this, stating, 'It is not cold.'

To support this assertion, the sheriff detailed the multi-faceted efforts underway. Scientific laboratories are actively working through collected evidence, while investigators manage digital data. Nanos confirmed there is video evidence the teams continue to work with regularly. This specific aspect has received external support, with the sheriff noting that private corporations have graciously given their time to help look at the video evidence and attempt to piece things together.

Alongside the forensic work, Nanos stated that literally thousands of tips continue to come in. All of these are strictly routed to the Guthrie Task Force, which consists of several local detectives and several local FBI agents. Nanos confirmed that the core membership of this joint task force continues to meet daily to systematically follow the incoming leads.

Addressing community sentiment, Nanos acknowledged the desire for a resolution. 'So yeah, I get the frustration,' Nanos stated. 'But it's not so much my frustration as it is the community's.' He offered a measured perspective on police work. 'This isn't TV. This is real life,' he stated. 'In an hour's time, there's not a commercial break, and we've got it solved. Yeah. We continue to work this case every day, and we work it hard.'

DNA Analysis And The Nancy Guthrie Investigation

During the broadcast, Nanos provided insights into the status of the ongoing DNA analysis. When asked if the department is closer to solving the case, the sheriff confirmed they are, largely due to the extensive scientific work ahead.

He detailed that the effort involves coordinating with laboratories located across the country. These interconnected facilities are sharing information and trying to get the science to work, with the goal of putting together a variety of different pieces of DNA evidence to come up with a suspect.

The scope of this forensic work extends into advanced profiling techniques. Nanos was questioned about whether investigators are comparing the evidence to databases in search of genetic genealogy links, looking for familial connections like a second cousin. 'What I can tell you is both,' Nanos confirmed regarding the application of standard and familial DNA testing. 'We're doing all of it. And that's really what the labs are doing it all.'

While the scientific dragnet is expansive, the timeline remains open. The sheriff declined to provide a firm timeline for the DNA analysis. However, he noted that law enforcement remains in contact with the facilities on a daily basis, and he revealed that the laboratories are prioritising the processing of the Guthrie evidence.

Sheriff Explains Belief Nancy Guthrie Is Alive

Despite the passage of almost six months, Sheriff Nanos maintains the stance that Nancy Guthrie is still alive. During the interview, he explained the reasoning behind this position, which is rooted in the absence of definitive forensic proof. 'I understand why people would say she's dead,' Nanos stated. 'But where's the benefit in me believing she's dead when there's no proof of her death in front of me?'

The sheriff acknowledged that members of the public have a right to voice their opinions. However, as the head of law enforcement in the community, he questioned the benefit of prematurely declaring her deceased. He stated that if the family believes there is hope and a chance she might still be with them, he sees no reason to crush that hope. 'There's no evidence to show it,' he reiterated.

Nanos provided a commitment regarding the handling of definitive evidence. 'Trust me, if we find something that indicates a burial site or something of that nature, absolutely, we're going to share that,' he stated. However, he promised that law enforcement will share that information with the family first. 'I believe that I'm going to support the Guthrie family every way possible. And if they believe she's alive, so do I.'

Fake Tips And Savannah Guthrie Family Communications

The periphery of the investigation has generated distinct challenges. Sheriff Nanos issued a direct warning regarding false information. He cautioned that anyone seeking to send fake ransom notes or submit fraudulent tips will face serious legal consequences, including potential prison time.

Nanos also addressed the negative impacts caused by YouTubers and social media influencers, noting that these individuals are causing disruptions for the people living near the Guthrie residence.

Regarding direct communication, Nanos clarified his interactions with the relatives of the missing woman. Early in the interview, the sheriff stated that he has not personally been in contact with any members of the Guthrie family recently.

However, he confirmed that Nancy's loved ones remain in communication with the investigative team. During the closing portion, Nanos was asked if he believes Savannah Guthrie and the family are frustrated with law enforcement.

The sheriff firmly rejected this notion based on the ongoing interactions. 'I have zero indication that the family is frustrated with law enforcement and really angry with us,' Nanos stated. 'In fact, I believe the opposite. I believe that they know that we too have some challenges to overcome, that we too have a difficult task in front of us, but that task isn't as compassionate as we want to be.'

Nanos acknowledged that it is frustrating for the public, who cannot see that activity, but assured observers that things remain very active behind the scenes.