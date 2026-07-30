Nick Reiner, the 32-year-old son of filmmaker Rob Reiner, was disciplined inside Los Angeles County's Twin Towers Correctional Facility after allegedly becoming 'extremely hostile' toward deputies while waiting to be escorted back to his cell following a shower on 27 April.

The incident, which unfolded at 8.15am in Tower 1's medical observation unit, resulted in a disciplinary write-up and a five-day loss of privileges including phone calls, visitation and commissary access.

To recall, Nick has been held at the facility since his December 2025 arrest in connection with the stabbing deaths of his parents, director Rob Reiner and producer-photographer Michele Singer Reiner, who were found dead in their Brentwood home on 15 December.

He pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances in February and remains in custody without bail.

Inside the Medical Observation Unit Where Nick Reiner Was Disciplined

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The April incident offers an uncommon window into Nick's day-to-day existence behind bars, where he has spent roughly seven months in near-total isolation.

Police sources previously told he eats all three meals alone, remains under 24-hour camera surveillance and, like others housed in the jail's mental health unit, receives welfare checks from deputies approximately every 15 minutes.

According to one source familiar with the episode, Nick had finished showering and changed into fresh county-issued clothing when he grew frustrated that deputies had not immediately returned to escort him back to his cell.

The delay, the source says, stemmed from an emergency elsewhere in the unit after another inmate suffered an apparent overdose, requiring deputies to respond before coming back for Nick.

'He was recalcitrant, extremely hostile, creating a verbal disturbance, refusing to follow rules and not listening to any commands,' the source tells. 'He was yelling, screaming, being disrespectful and shouting many profanities.'

Nick allegedly directed hostile remarks at both a sheriff and a sergeant, prompting the deputy to call for backup. Approximately three additional guards responded, though the confrontation never became physical.

A deputy supervisor issued the disciplinary report, which was later reviewed by a supervising officer. A disciplinary officer then met with Nick in his cell to explain the violation and notify him of the temporary sanctions.

The medical observation unit where Nick is housed provides around-the-clock care, including psychiatric services, laboratory testing, radiology, dental care and medical isolation when necessary. Inmates there generally have significant mental health needs and are kept separated from the general jail population.

For context, Nick, who was reportedly being treated for schizophrenia before his parents' deaths, was initially placed on suicide watch but was removed from that status in January. While the April disciplinary incident appears to be an outlier during his incarceration, those familiar with his condition say his mental health has continued to deteriorate.

'Lately, he's not been doing very well,' the source tells. 'He's been struggling inside jail.'

Nick Reiner's Next Court Date and What Comes Next

Until Monday, 27 July, Nick had not received a personal visitor outside of his attorneys. That day, he was allowed his first personal visit with his lawyer present, according to the source, who did not identify the visitor but says he believes it was 'a relative.' It's worth noting how wild it must feel to go seven months without seeing anyone you know, let alone family.

A medical order for Nick was submitted to the courts under seal on 28 May, though no further information about that order was available.

Nick was charged with two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances, including the use of a knife. If convicted, he could face life in prison without parole or the death penalty. He appeared alongside his public defender, Kimberly Greene, who replaced criminal defence attorney Alan Jackson. Nick was denied bail at that time.

A request for comment to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office was declined.

Nick waived his right to a speedy trial and is next due in court on 15 September for his preliminary hearing, where prosecutors will present evidence and the judge will decide if it is sufficient for him to go to trial. Prosecutors have said they are still awaiting autopsy results in the deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner.

Nothing is confirmed yet regarding the specifics of Nick's mental health treatment beyond what sources have told, so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.