Vincent Anthony Principe, 55, of Arcadia, Florida, has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for travelling internationally to sexually exploit minors in the Philippines. The case confirms that no child predator will find safe haven in the United States regardless of where crimes occur.

Assistant Attorney General A Tysen Duva of the Justice Department's Criminal Division described Principe's crimes as 'vile actions', saying they caused serious harm through sexual abuse of multiple minors and inflicted 'added layers to that harm by memorialising the abuse and distributing it to other offenders'.

30-Year Federal Sentence for Cross-Border Abuse

The federal prison sentence marks one of the most severe penalties for international child abuse involving cross-border abuse of minors abroad. This sentencing decision was confirmed by the US Department of Justice in an official press release.

Principe pleaded guilty on 30 April 2026 to charges related to sexually exploiting children while travelling internationally to the Philippines over several years. Prosecutors confirmed the abuse spanned multiple years across international borders.

Prosecutors said the four abused minors suffered psychological trauma that constitutes lasting damage from the cross-border abuse. Authorities discovered over 100 CSAM images in the defendant's possession, including content depicting prepubescent children as victims.

A Pattern of Foreign Predators Targeting Filipino Minors

This case follows a pattern of foreign child predators targeting Filipino minors. In 2018, a German national received a life term for trafficking and child abuse in Cebu, convicted by a local court for taking nude photos of children.

A second German national, 41 years old, was arrested in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu province, in July 2019 for allegedly sexually abusing children and distributing child sexual exploitation materials on the internet. Police found child pornography on his electronic devices, and his two-year-old son was among the children seen in sexually explicit images. Police withheld the suspect's identity to protect his son.

In 2025, Heinz Henry Andreas Berglund, a 55-year-old Swedish national, was arrested in Angeles City, Pampanga. Berglund is wanted in Sweden for multiple counts of child sexual abuse and his alleged victim was a 10-year-old child in Sweden. Authorities suspect his visit was aimed at victimising more Filipino children.

A separate case involved a 44-year-old U.S. citizen from Wisconsin who pleaded guilty in January 2026 to coercing and enticing a 13-year-old Filipino minor to engage in unlawful sexual conduct. A parallel conviction in the Philippines sentenced the local facilitator to 15 years imprisonment.

Australian Federal Police coordinated operations in 2025 that removed 92 children from harm and charged 18 alleged facilitators. Thirteen Australians were charged in AFP-led investigations, with PICACC coordinating 35 operations across the Philippines.

Lifetime Supervision and Sex Offender Registry

Principe must also register as a sex offender following his release and receives lifetime supervised release, as ruled by US District Judge Kyle C Dudek. The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse via the internet.

'Working closely with our law enforcement partners, we remain committed to investigating and prosecuting those who prey on children,' US Attorney Gregory W Kehoe said.

'The Secret Service is committed to protecting the most vulnerable members of our society from exploitation and abuse,' Acting Special Agent in Charge Andrew Forrest of the US Secret Service's Criminal Investigative Division said.

Principe remains in federal custody awaiting transfer to a Bureau of Prisons facility for the 30-year prison term. The federal prison sentence will begin immediately following his surrender to Bureau of Prisons authorities.