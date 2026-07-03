Pooh Shiesty alleged kidnapping and robbery
Pooh Shiesty's career and rise to fame have returned to the spotlight after he was charged in connection with the alleged kidnapping and robbery of Gucci Mane Instagram/poohshiesty

In April 2026, rapper Pooh Shiesty (real name Lontrell Denell Williams Jr.) was arrested in connection with the alleged abduction of rapper and music executive Gucci Mane (real name Radric Delantic Davis).

Pooh Shiesty, his father, rapper Mob Boss (real name Lontrell Williams Sr.), rapper Big30 (real name Rodney Lamont Wright Jr.) and six other defendants were charged with kidnapping and robbery. Prosecutors allege Pooh Shiesty forced Gucci Mane to release him from his 1017 Records contract during an incident at a Dallas recording studio in January.

Who Is Pooh Shiesty?

Pooh Shiesty, born Lontrell Denell Williams Jr., is a 26-year-old rapper from Memphis, Tennessee. He got his stage name from his late brother, Tarrance Henderson, who combined his childhood nickname, 'Mr. Pooh,' with the slang term 'shiesty.'

American rapper Pooh Shiesty
Pooh Shiesty rose to prominence in 2020 after signing with Gucci Mane's 1017 Records, quickly becoming one of Memphis' fastest-rising rap stars. Facebook/Pooh Shiesty/Pooh Shiesty / Facebook

His father, rapper Lontrell Williams Sr., founded the Memphis-based Mob Ties Records and performed under the name Mob Boss, introducing Pooh Shiesty to the recording studio at a young age.

Pooh Shiesty viral hit 'Back in Blood'
Born Lontrell Denell Williams Jr., Pooh Shiesty built his early fan base independently before breaking through with viral hits including 'Back in Blood.' Facebook/Pooh Shiesty

Pooh Shiesty began rapping at 18 and was heavily influenced by Lil Wayne and Meek Mill. He got his start with his debut single, 'Hell Night,' featuring fellow rapper Big30, in 2019. He then went on to release hits such as 'Day One' and 'Choppa Talk.'

Pooh Shiesty
Pooh Shiesty in the music video of his song 'Neighbors' Screenshot via YouTube/Pooh Shiesty

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Early in his career, Pooh Shiesty took an independent approach, creating and posting his own videos on his YouTube channel.

In 2020, he received a direct message on Instagram from rapper Gucci Mane after the latter saw one of his YouTube videos, 'Main Slime.' He was then signed to his record label, 1017 Records.

Pooh Shiesty
His 2021 debut mixtape, Shiesty Season, peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, cementing his place in mainstream hip-hop. Instagram/poohshiesty

The two collaborated on Gucci Mane's single, 'Still Remember,' helping Pooh Shiesty gain further recognition. In 2021, he released his debut mixtape, Shiesty Season, which peaked at number three on the Billboard 200. Other notable works of his include 'Back in Blood' (featuring Lil Durk), which reached No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Pooh Shiesty
The 26-year-old rapper has an estimated net worth of around $3 million, earned through music releases, touring and streaming success. X/pooh_shiesty
Pooh Shiesty
In April 2026, Pooh Shiesty was charged alongside several co-defendants over allegations that Gucci Mane was kidnapped and forced to sign documents relinquishing his 1017 Records contract. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Facebook/Pooh Shiesty
Pooh Shiesty
The case remains before the courts, with prosecutors alleging the robbery involved jewellery and cash worth around $450,000. The allegations have not been proven, and Pooh Shiesty is presumed innocent unless proven guilty. Facebook/Pooh Shiesty

In 2025, it was reported that Pooh Shiesty had an estimated net worth of around $3 million (£2.2 million).

Throughout his rise in the music industry, Pooh Shiesty has also faced multiple legal issues. In October 2020, he was arrested in connection with a shooting in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida. He was arrested again in June 2021 in connection with a shooting at a strip club in Miami.

In April 2026, the rapper was arrested again, this time for allegedly kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane during an incident in January 2026.

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Gucci Mane Kidnapping Allegations

Following Pooh Shiesty's arrest in April, a newly surfaced video emerged as a significant piece of evidence. A court filing states that the video shows Pooh Shiesty demanding to be released from his contract while an armed man blocks a door.

In the incident, Pooh Shiesty allegedly held Gucci Mane at gunpoint with an 'AK-style pistol.' Pooh Shiesty and his conspirators also allegedly robbed Gucci Mane and other victims of jewellery and cash.

Prosecutors claim to have recovered the contract Pooh Shiesty allegedly forced Gucci Mane to sign. Additionally, according to court documents, the alleged robbery is now valued at $450,000 (approximately £336,000), which includes Gucci Mane's wedding band, earrings, watch, and cash.

The case is still pending, and the allegations against Pooh Shiesty and his co-defendants have yet to be proven in court. If convicted, the 26-year-old rapper could face up to life in prison. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

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