In April 2026, rapper Pooh Shiesty (real name Lontrell Denell Williams Jr.) was arrested in connection with the alleged abduction of rapper and music executive Gucci Mane (real name Radric Delantic Davis).

Pooh Shiesty, his father, rapper Mob Boss (real name Lontrell Williams Sr.), rapper Big30 (real name Rodney Lamont Wright Jr.) and six other defendants were charged with kidnapping and robbery. Prosecutors allege Pooh Shiesty forced Gucci Mane to release him from his 1017 Records contract during an incident at a Dallas recording studio in January.

Who Is Pooh Shiesty?

Pooh Shiesty, born Lontrell Denell Williams Jr., is a 26-year-old rapper from Memphis, Tennessee. He got his stage name from his late brother, Tarrance Henderson, who combined his childhood nickname, 'Mr. Pooh,' with the slang term 'shiesty.'

His father, rapper Lontrell Williams Sr., founded the Memphis-based Mob Ties Records and performed under the name Mob Boss, introducing Pooh Shiesty to the recording studio at a young age.

Pooh Shiesty began rapping at 18 and was heavily influenced by Lil Wayne and Meek Mill. He got his start with his debut single, 'Hell Night,' featuring fellow rapper Big30, in 2019. He then went on to release hits such as 'Day One' and 'Choppa Talk.'

Early in his career, Pooh Shiesty took an independent approach, creating and posting his own videos on his YouTube channel.

In 2020, he received a direct message on Instagram from rapper Gucci Mane after the latter saw one of his YouTube videos, 'Main Slime.' He was then signed to his record label, 1017 Records.

The two collaborated on Gucci Mane's single, 'Still Remember,' helping Pooh Shiesty gain further recognition. In 2021, he released his debut mixtape, Shiesty Season, which peaked at number three on the Billboard 200. Other notable works of his include 'Back in Blood' (featuring Lil Durk), which reached No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In 2025, it was reported that Pooh Shiesty had an estimated net worth of around $3 million (£2.2 million).

Throughout his rise in the music industry, Pooh Shiesty has also faced multiple legal issues. In October 2020, he was arrested in connection with a shooting in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida. He was arrested again in June 2021 in connection with a shooting at a strip club in Miami.

In April 2026, the rapper was arrested again, this time for allegedly kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane during an incident in January 2026.

Gucci Mane Kidnapping Allegations

Following Pooh Shiesty's arrest in April, a newly surfaced video emerged as a significant piece of evidence. A court filing states that the video shows Pooh Shiesty demanding to be released from his contract while an armed man blocks a door.

Read more New Video Appears to Show Pooh Shiesty and Crew Kidnapping, Robbing Gucci Mane at Gunpoint New Video Appears to Show Pooh Shiesty and Crew Kidnapping, Robbing Gucci Mane at Gunpoint

In the incident, Pooh Shiesty allegedly held Gucci Mane at gunpoint with an 'AK-style pistol.' Pooh Shiesty and his conspirators also allegedly robbed Gucci Mane and other victims of jewellery and cash.

Prosecutors claim to have recovered the contract Pooh Shiesty allegedly forced Gucci Mane to sign. Additionally, according to court documents, the alleged robbery is now valued at $450,000 (approximately £336,000), which includes Gucci Mane's wedding band, earrings, watch, and cash.

The case is still pending, and the allegations against Pooh Shiesty and his co-defendants have yet to be proven in court. If convicted, the 26-year-old rapper could face up to life in prison. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.